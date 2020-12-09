OSAWATOMIE — Chance Mitzner is a coach on the mat for the Osawatomie High School wrestling team.
Mitzner, a two-time state placer, is not only pushing the other wrestlers in the room. He is helping them learn moves and put them together for combinations.
Mitzner was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team selection at 120 pounds. Mitzner, 39-2, placed third in the state. He was 5-1 with two pins. Mitzner was 3-0 in regionals for first place.
He was a Pioneer League champion. Mitzner is one of 10 wrestlers out for the Osawatomie Trojans program this season.
Gavin Brewer, Jackson Lowe and Seth Carrow are returning letter-winners for the boys team.
Charity Friend is the lone returning letter-winner back for the girls.
Brewer was a first-team Spotlight selection at 285 pounds. Brewer, a state qualifier, had 14 wins on the season.
Brewer paced fourth in regionals, going 3-2 with three pins. He placed third in Pioneer League tournament.
Lowe was a second-team Spotlight selection at 145 pounds.
Carrow, 16-13, was an honorable mention selection at 170 pounds.
Friend, 13-8, was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team selection at 191 pounds.
