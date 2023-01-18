230118_mr_pickleball_01

Mike Windholz (right) returns the whiffle-style ball over the net as his partner Helen McClain and opponent Gene Schubel ready for action Monday, Jan. 16, at the Wildcat Activity Center in Louisburg.

 Doug Carder / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG — The smack of balls hitting paddles rang in the air Monday, Jan. 16, at the Wildcat Activity Center where about a dozen people had gathered to play pickleball.

The game has developed a passion across the country due to its social nature and multi-generational appeal. People of all skill levels have taken up the sport.

