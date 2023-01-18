LOUISBURG — The smack of balls hitting paddles rang in the air Monday, Jan. 16, at the Wildcat Activity Center where about a dozen people had gathered to play pickleball.
The game has developed a passion across the country due to its social nature and multi-generational appeal. People of all skill levels have taken up the sport.
Local residents have jumped on that bandwagon and gather at 9 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday to play at the activity center (formerly known as the West Gym) in Louisburg. Two or three courts can be utilized on the basketball court at the activity center, depending on turnout.
Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center, according to the USA Pickleball Association. It is played indoors or outdoors by two or four players, with a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. It combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.
On Monday, two sets of doubles were smacking the ball over a couple of nets set up horizontally across the basketball court at the Wildcat Activity Center, while a couple players watched from the bleachers, awaiting their turn to take the court.
Becky Bowes, one of the organizers, said the group got started in September 2019 after she approached former Louisburg Recreation Association director Diana Moore about the sport.
The recreation commission covers the cost of renting the center on Wednesdays, and each player chips in $5 on Mondays and Fridays to cover the cost.
Bowes said she first got interested in pickleball when she watched it played in Arizona and has been to different pickleball venues around the Kansas City area. She decided it was time for Louisburg to join in the fun.
“We started out with two courts and expanded to three courts by the end of the first year,” Bowes said. “We’ve had as many as 22 players at one time.”
From May to October, the group plays on the tennis courts at City Park and moves indoors during the winter and other times of inclement weather.
“I think we all enjoy playing outdoors, but we have fun wherever we play,” Bowes said. “It’s a friendly game, but it can be competitive too.”
Barbara Smith, who has been playing for about five years, said she enjoys the camaraderie and the competitive nature of the sport which everyone can enjoy, no matter what the skill level.
Smith suggested that anyone who is interested in playing should watch a tutorial video online, but she and other members of the group said they are happy to teach anyone how to play.
Smith said she didn’t realize the sport had been around since the 1960s until she was talking with a man from California who said he had been playing for 22 years.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, according to the pickleball association. McCallum said pickleball was named after the Pritchards’ cocker spaniel named Pickles, who would chase the ball and run off with it.
Helen McClain said she fell in love with the sport after coming to the activity center to watch her friend Jayne Schommer play.
“It’s great exercise,” McClain said.
Gene Schubel, age 74, also appreciates the exercise aspect and getting to know the people in the group. Players in Louisburg have ranged in age from 7 to 78.
Schubel was playing for the second time after having to sit out because of open heart surgery, hernia surgery and shoulder surgery, caused by an episode of heart trouble that led to a nasty fall inside a store.
“I face-planted in Costco,” Schubel said. “It feels good to be back. I think my heart is good, but it’s my shoulder that I’m more worried about. So far, it’s been going pretty good.”
Bowes said anyone interested in participating can come to the activity center or give her a call at (913) 406-1901.
Pickleball has been taken up in communities across Miami County.
The Ozone USD 367 Sports and Fitness Zone in Osawatomie has adult pickleball from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays.
The Spring Hill Recreation Commission recently turned some old tennis courts into outdoor pickleball courts.
Tower Park, located at the corner of Tower Street and North Oak Street in Paola, has a tennis court that is marked as a pickleball court.
“I don’t like playing as much with the younger players, unless they are on my team,” senior McClain said, laughing.
