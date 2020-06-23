PAOLA — A shortened Music on the Square season will begin Saturday, June 27, with a pickers ensemble called “Prairie Wind.”
Paola’s picturesque Park Square will once again be the setting for the free summer concert series this year, and the concerts will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and practice social distancing, according to a news release.
Music on the Square is organized by the Miami County Arts Coalition, and it is sponsored by the city of Paola and Crown Realty.
Earlier this year it was announced that Music on the Square and the Paola Farmers Market would join together to form a new event called Music and the Market, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Paola Farmers Market to turn into a curbside pickup operation this year.
Other performers scheduled to participate in Music on the Square this year are:
- July 11: Into the Gray (Feel good soul)
- July 18: 3 Bricks Shy (Americana)
- July 25: Mojo Rising (Classic rock)
- Aug. 8: Asylum Bridge (Country, Americana)
