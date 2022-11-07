New Century Dodge collecting items for Cops for Tots By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Nov 7, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA – New Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep’s third annual Coats for the Children Drive is taking place now through Saturday, Dec. 3.The dealership is collecting new coats, hats and gloves in a giant gift box on its showroom floor at 807 Baptiste Drive in Paola.The donated cold-weather items will be distributed through the Miami County Cops for Tots Angel Tree program.Items can be left in the New Century showroom gift box during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLetter to the Editor - Pete BellFire damages house, but no injuries reportedWildcats end season in Class 4A regional playoffsTown Square named Business of Year at chamber dinnerTeacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her homeOsawatomie celebrates trail grantPaola USD 368 mapping out strategy for new bond proposalPrime Physical Therapy opens in Spring HillChandler, Gage, Stanchfield playing football for Pittsburg StateLetter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Time’s Almost Up to Apply for Bigger Student Loan Forgiveness (1)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1)Letter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:45 Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'? 0:44 NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions? 0:57 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table 0:48 Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: 'Win With the Guys We've Got' 1:03 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Run Game vs. Bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.