PAOLA — Alexis Combes is the new head coach of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball program.
Combes played volleyball at Blue Valley High School. She played collegiately for Newman University.
PAOLA — Alexis Combes is the new head coach of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball program.
Combes played volleyball at Blue Valley High School. She played collegiately for Newman University.
She is entering her sixth year in coaching. She coached middle school volleyball one season and is in her fifth year of high school coaching.
Assisting coach Combes are Erin Newport and Jamie Butler.
The Paola Lady Panthers have 30 girls on the program for varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams.
Starters back to lead the Lady Panthers are senior setter Maddie Pitzer, senior middle hitter Maggie Kauk, senior middle hitter Ava Kehl and junior libero Taryn Marcum.
Junior Anna Kane, an outside hitter, and sophomore transfer Brylynn Wicker, an outside hitter, are ready to compete for the Paola volleyball team, Combes said.
Junior defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid is strong passer who digs the ball well. Junior Jade Meade is another hitter up front.
“Practices are off to a great start,” Combes said. “We are working hard to communicate with each other and bringing intensity and purpose to each rep we take.”
Talking on the court is going to be important to the team’s success all season, Combes said.
“The key for this team is going to be communicating loud and consistently,” she said. “We are looking to run a fast-paced offense and will need to pass well for that to happen. If all of us buy into how good this team can be ,we look forward to reaching that potential.
“This year we are focused on taking care of the games that we are expected to take care of,” Combes said. “We look forward to a chance to take a win from tougher teams and put us in a good position for postseason play. As a whole, we want to build a higher volleyball IQ and continue the competitive tradition of Paola volleyball.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.