Paola senior Maddie Pitzer tips a ball over the net during a volley in the Lady Panthers season opener at Louisburg on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Alexis Combes is the new head coach of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball program.

Combes played volleyball at Blue Valley High School. She played collegiately for Newman University.

