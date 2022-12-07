PAOLA — A lot of new faces will be on the court for the Paola Panther boys basketball team.
Paola guard Landon Taylor runs the offense during a home game last season. Taylor, a senior, is the one of four returning letter-winners for the Panthers.
PAOLA — A lot of new faces will be on the court for the Paola Panther boys basketball team.
Paola was 15-8 last season, defeating Tonganoxie 51-37 in the Class 4A substate championship game to punch a ticket to state.
The Panthers graduated nine players from the state team.
Paola returns four letter-winners to defend its Class 4A substate championhship.
Senior guard Landon Taylor, senior post player Kale Murdock, senior guard Patrick Reeder and forward Jett Osborn are back to lead the Paola Panthers.
Twenty-nine players are out for the Paola boys program this season with four seniors, three juniors, 10 sophomores and 12 freshmen.
“So far I have loved our effort and work ethic during practice,” Paola coach Ryan Oshel said. “We have a great group of boys this year that worked hard all summer and have had a great beginning to the season. If we can continue with the type of practices we have had, I will be excited to see how much this team can improve.”
Oshel is entering his 15th season with the Paola Panther program and second as head coach.
Juniors on the team are post player Eli Richmond and forward Fischer Woolsey.
Sophomores on the varsity roster are JD Troutman, JJ Crawford, Caden Cohee, Jasper Logan, Jace Kerley and Micah Sanders.
“We are very inexperienced at the varsity level, so we are going to have to learn how hard we have to play on both ends of the floor to be successful,” Oshel said. “We are going to have to learn to play with consistency.
“Since we are young, we are going to make mistakes, but how do we handle those mistakes,” he said. “If we learn from them and become more consistent over time, we will be successful.”
Paola enters the season with the same goals, get better every day and put the team into position to make it to Salina for state in March.
Eudora is one of the teams to beat in the Frontier League this season, Oshel said. Paola wil have to be ready to compete every night.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
