KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday, Feb. 2, in the Super Bowl, and now it's time to celebrate.

The city of Kansas City, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Sports Commission invite all fans to a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for this year's Super Bowl Champions.

The parade will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The exact route will be announced on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, along with transportation and public safety details.

The celebration includes a victory rally at Union Station at approximately 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends. The victory rally stage will be in front of Union Station, with the National World War Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.

“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!”

A similar parade was held in 2015 after the Kansas City Royals won the World Series.

“In 2015 we showed that no one throws a parade like Kansas City,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. "I cannot wait to come together for a family-friendly, fun and safe victory celebration 50 years in the making. Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs.”

Paradegoers are advised to be prepared for typical February weather with the possibility of light snow and cold temperatures. Since spectators will be outside for several hour, wearing boots and your warmest clothes is recommended.

This will be a family-friendly event, and fans are reminded that public consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

"Remember it’s best to travel light and to not bring bags or backpack," states a press release from the sports commission.

Additional celebration and parade information is available at www.chiefsparade.com.