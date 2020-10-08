KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite the crisis of COVID-19, the show must and did go on for Miami County Dance Expressions.

Like most everything else during the pandemic, the annual recital was delayed.

Miami County Dance Movement, with students in Paola, moved its classroom to Zoom where students continued to learn the choreograph.

The “2020 Vision” dance recital was held at Crown Center over eight days this summer.

Students were back in the studio just two weeks prior to the recital, making it a quick learning experience.

“Most students only had two, 30-minute classes of rehearsals,” said Erin Spriggs, owner of Dance Expressions. “The kids did a fantastic job and worked hard to pull it all together. Some kids were unable to make any of the rehearsals, so several classes danced together one time after the shutdown, and that was the night of their show.”

COVID-19 did open the studios eyes to new technologies like Zoom and Livestream. During the shutdown, due to COVID-19, the teachers were quick to purchase equipment for the studios to continue the dance classes on Zoom, Spriggs said.

For the “2020 Vision” recital, with limited space at Crown Center, the production was also carried on Livestream. This opened the event to a whole new audience from across the country, Spriggs said.

“At any given time during the shows, we had over 400 people watching via Livestream,” Spriggs said. “We had grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends watch from all over the nation. One dancer said her grandmother was able to watch from New Mexico and that she had never been able to watch her dance on stage up until now. Now, if that doesn't melt your heart, I don't know what will.

“So many things had to be changed due to COVID, some not by choice, but this change is one we will implement for all of our future events,” she said. “We will be forever grateful for the outpouring of support, and 2020 VISION will never be forgotten. It brought everyone at Dance Expressions together, and despite the challenges, it was a recital week that filled all of our hearts. I have never been as proud as I am today, of the Dance Expressions community. We are closer and stronger than ever.”

There was a Zoom link for all of the classrooms, allowing the classes to not only learn online, but also share in the experience.

“We didn't just want to record the classes and have the kids just watch it,” she said. “We wanted it to be Livestream and interactive, and at the same time, as when we had in-person classes. We felt this was the best way to give the kids a sense of normalcy in a very confusing time.”

Other links on Zoom were provided to help parents break up the home school day with story time, family crafts, coloring pages, educational sheets and other activities.

The “2020 Vision” recitals were held over eight days to allow for proper social distancing, Spriggs said.

“During the two-weeks of classes, the teachers were adjusting choreography and staging, all while keeping the kids calm and reassuring them that they would be great and ready to go for show time, even though they only had two in-person rehearsals to do so because of COVID-19,” Spriggs said. “During dress rehearsals at the venue, the kids practiced their routines on stage, and also had some fun individual and group pictures taken in their costumes.

“The shows were a bit different, but the safety of everyone was of the utmost importance,” she said. “During the dress rehearsals and shows, the kids sanitized their hands before and after leaving the stage. They all wore face masks while backstage and in the dressing rooms, and took them off just for their performance. The auditorium seats were taped off to ensure social distancing for our guests, keeping everyone seated safely with only their family members. All guests were required to wear a mask, and the facility we used had two waiting areas; one for pre-show guests and one for post-show guests.”

The Miami County Dance Expressions “2020 Vision” recital was a huge success, Spriggs said. The eight-day string of recitals was a testament to the students and the teachers.

It was an event that shined a spotlight on everyone’s hard work and even though it was delayed, when the curtains were drawn back and the show went on, there smiles on the stage and in the audience.

“The outpouring of thanks from our students and their families was incredible,” Spriggs said. “It was quite emotional to see and hear the reactions from everyone. We heard over and over again how much people didn't realize how much they needed this. Not only for the kids but their entire family.

“The shows gave people a sense of normalcy, a time to see much need smiles of pure joy on their kids' faces,” she said. “The shows were an event to finish the season and to help us all put the quarantine behind us, and give us the hope and excitement of looking forward to a new season beginning.”