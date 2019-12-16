FedEx offers suggestions for smooth holiday shipping

According to FedEx data, Cyber Monday saw more than 33 million packages moving through the Federal Express global network. FedEx Global Media Communications Advisor Jonathan Lyons said peak days including Monday, Dec. 16, are expected to see more than double its average daily package volume.

Though this holiday season is four days shorter than last season, the company expects operational intensity to remain the same.

How FedEx does it

“We also continue to build out FedEx Ground’s large package handling capabilities to accommodate items like TVs and furniture, which consumers are increasingly ordering online. This includes facilities dedicated to sorting large packages, plus new handling equipment in more than 30 FedEx Ground stations in time for the busy holiday shipping season,” said Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Lyons said leveraging one of the most automated networks in the world, FedEx Ground has begun offering seven-day residential service to customers as part of the ramp-up to the peak season. Throughout this peak and beyond, FedEx Ground will provide seven-day residential delivery to the majority of the U.S.

The company continues to invest in a retail network, which now includes more than 14,000 FedEx hold locations, including pick-up and drop-off services at more than 2,100 FedEx Office locations and retailers such as Walgreens.

Package security

Lyons said package security is critical during the holiday season.

“FedEx has more than 450,000 team members around the world dedicated to helping the holidays arrive. While we do our utmost to ensure the safe and secure delivery of every package, there are steps our customers can take for added peace of mind. FedEx Delivery Manager gives customers more power to customize home deliveries to fit their schedules,” he said. “First is to sign up at fedex.com/delivery for free.”

As with other carriers, FedEx staff encourages an alternate destination such as to the workplace or to a family member, neighbor or friend who is home during the day to accept delivery, to help keep packages safe. Customers also can try authorized Ship Centers such as ones found in Walgreens.

Additionally, deliveries can be sent to the nearest FedEx office location. Delivery instructions for drivers, such as where to leave packages, can be provided through FedEx.

“Redirect your packages even when they’re already on the way. With FedEx Delivery Manager, you’ll be alerted of every FedEx package headed to your home, even if you don’t have the tracking number. If you know you won’t be home and want to send the delivery somewhere else, just redirect it to where you’ll be, or another secure location,” Lyons said. “The FedEx mobile app is available for both Androids and iPhones via the app store and gives package recipients the ability to electronically sign for a package, request a vacation hold or choose a hold at FedEx location.”