Saturday, July 29
9 a.m., Enter and judge 4-H clothing and textiles, First Baptist Church
2 p.m., Non-dress rehearsal for style revue and performing arts, First Baptist Church
7 p.m., 4-H Public Style Revue & Performing Arts Show, First Baptist Church
Sunday, July 30
11 a.m., 4-H horse show check-in, indoor arena
Noon, 4-H horse show, indoor arena
Saturday, August 5
7:30 a.m.-noon, Clean and set up open class, Floral Hall
9 a.m.-noon, Clean and set up 4-H Building, 4-H Building
(4-H clubs: Busy Bugs, Barn Harvesters and Helping Hands)
7 p.m., Queen coronation, arena
7:30 p.m., Demolition Derby, arena
Sunday, August 6
8:30 a.m., Check-in for 4-H dog show, Multi-Purpose Building
9 a.m., 4-H dog show, Multi-Purpose Building
11:45 a.m., Check-in for 4-H pet and specialty animal, Multi-Purpose Building
Noon, Pet show and specialty animal, Multi-Purpose Building
7 p.m., Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, arena
Monday, August 7
7-9 a.m., Sheep weigh-in and check-in, livestock arena
8:30-10:30 a.m., Enter and judge 4-H foods and nutrition, 4-H Building
8:30 a.m., Valley Rangers, Barn Harvesters and Busy Workers
9 a.m., Busy Bugs
9:30 a.m., Cadmus
10 a.m., Parker Thunderbirds and Helping Hands
1-3 p.m., Enter and judge photography, visual arts and fiber arts, 4-H Building
1 p.m., Busy Bugs
1:30 p.m., Cadmus
2 p.m., Parker Thunderbirds and Helping Hands
2:30 p.m., Valley Rangers, Barn Harvesters and Busy Workers
1-7 p.m., Enter open class exhibits (except farm, garden and floral), Floral Hall
6 p.m., 4-H sheep show, livestock show arena
Tuesday, August 8
7-9 a.m., Goat weigh-in and check-in, livestock arena
7:30 a.m.-noon, Enter open class exhibits (except farm, garden and floral), Floral Hall
8:30-10:30 a.m., Enter and judge all other 4-H non-livestock exhibits, 4-H Building
8:30 a.m., Cadmus
9 a.m., Parker Thunderbirds and Helping Hands
9:30 a.m., Valley Rangers, Barn Harvesters and Busy Workers
10 a.m., Busy Bugs
9:30 a.m., Judge 4-H and open class banners, booths and bales
1 p.m., Judge open class foods and food preservation, Floral Hall
2-4 p.m., 4-H family and consumer science judging, 4-H Building
6 p.m., 4-H goat show, livestock arena
7 p.m., Poultry and dairy must be on fairgrounds
Wednesday, August 9
7 a.m., Frontier Farm Credit doughnuts and juice, Blair Building
7-9 a.m., Swine weigh-in and check-in, livestock arena
8 a.m.-4 p.m., Enter open class farm and garden exhibits, Ag Building
8:30 a.m.-noon, Enter open class floral entries, Floral Hall
9 a.m., Judge open class exhibits, Floral Hall
9-10 a.m., Weigh market beef and check-in, livestock arena
9:30 a.m., 4-H bucket calf interviews, 4-H Building
10:30 a.m., 4-H bucket calf showmanship, livestock show arena
11:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA open class dairy show, livestock show arena
1 p.m., Judge open class floral exhibits, Floral Hall
2 p.m., Dairy cattle and dairy goats can be released
6 p.m., 4-H/FFA swine show, livestock show arena
Thursday, August 10
9 a.m., 4-H/Open poultry judging, poultry barn
Judge open class farm and garden exhibits, Ag Building
10 a.m., 4-H/Open class rabbit judging, Poultry Barn
Noon, Sign-up must be completed for livestock sale, Fair Office/Ag Building
1-3 p.m., 4-H State Fair sign up, 4-H Building
2-4 p.m., Kid’s Day, east of 4-H Building
3 p.m., Silent auction sign-up deadline, 4-H Building
6 p.m., Beef show, livestock show arena
Friday, August 11
9 a.m., 4-H/FFA round robin showmanship, livestock show arena
10:30 a.m., Livestock judging contest, livestock show arena
4 p.m., 4-H/FFA award presentation, livestock show arena
5 p.m., Registration Farm Bureau-sponsored pedal pull, Multi-Purpose Building
5:30 p.m., Farm Bureau-sponsored pedal pull, livestock show arena
6 p.m., 4-H and open class exhibits released and animals not in livestock auction
8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, arena
Saturday, August 12
8-8:30 a.m., Youth fishing derby check in, derby at 8:30 a.m., Sugar Creek
10 a.m.-noon, 4-H silent auction, north end of Beef Barn
10 a.m., Livestock auction, livestock show arena
Youth casting contest, Sugar Creek
Auction buyer appreciation dinner (after auction), Blair Building
1 p.m., Clean up 4-H Building grounds, 4-H Building
(4-H Clubs: Cadmus, Valley Rangers, Busy Workers and Thunderbirds)
8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, arena
