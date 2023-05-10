Ken and Mary Asher, and their son Jarratt, pose for pictures with the AuBurn Pharmacy family during a retirement party for Ken after serving 25 years with the pharmacy. He worked at Asher Pharmacy in Paola and was a pharmacist for more than 50 years.
Ken and Mary Asher pose for pictures with family members during a retirement party in Mound City for 25 years with AuBurn Pharmacy. Three of their children: the late Chalen Asher Reed, Jarratt Asher and Faranac also went into pharmacy. Jarratt Asher works at AuBurn Pharmacy in Louisburg. Faranac works for CVS Pharmacy.
Mike Burns of AuBurn Pharmacy (left) presents awards of appreciation to Ken and Mary Asher for 25 years of service to the pharmacy during a retirement party in Mound City.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Mike Burns of AuBurn Pharmacy (left) presents awards of appreciation to Ken and Mary Asher for 25 years of service to the pharmacy during a retirement party in Mound City.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Ken and Mary Asher, and their son Jarratt, pose for pictures with the AuBurn Pharmacy family during a retirement party for Ken after serving 25 years with the pharmacy. He worked at Asher Pharmacy in Paola and was a pharmacist for more than 50 years.
Gene Morris /Miami County Republic
Ken and Mary Asher pose for pictures with family members during a retirement party in Mound City for 25 years with AuBurn Pharmacy. Three of their children: the late Chalen Asher Reed, Jarratt Asher and Faranac also went into pharmacy. Jarratt Asher works at AuBurn Pharmacy in Louisburg. Faranac works for CVS Pharmacy.
LOUISBURG — The pharmacy has always been more than a vocation for Ken Asher and his family. For more than 50 years it has been a labor of love between the Asher family and the communities they served.
Not only did Ken and Mary Asher devote their lives to his work with the pharmacy, the family was also involved in churches, historical societies, chambers of commerce and volunteered with many organizations such as Meals on Wheels.
Ken and Mary Asher were recently honored by AuBurn Pharmacy in Mound City for his retirement following 25 years of service with them.
Ken Asher started working for AuBurn Pharmacy in 1994 when Mike Burns and Steve Auten bought Asher Pharmacy in Paola, where Ken worked with his brother Allen.
Burns and Auten opened Sugar Valley Pharmacy in 1995. Auten passed away in 2006, and the name AuBurn Pharmacy was established to honor the Auten and Burns families.
Ken and Mary Asher moved to Louisburg in 2011. Ken kept working at AuBurn Pharmacy locations in Mound City and Louisburg.
“Thanks goes out to our customers, Mike and Eileen Burns, Chelsea Doherty, Ali Alexander, Ryan Moore, Casey Smith, Nat Wiehr and many others who have helped me over the years,” Ken Asher said. “I especially want to thank Mary and my family for their support.”
Ken and Mary Asher were both moved to tears as Mike Burns presented them with special awards during a retirement party held at the Mound City Fairgrounds on Sunday, April 23. His party was three years in the making. It had been scheduled for 2020 but was delayed not once but twice due to concerns over Covid-19.
“It has always been about family,” Mike Burns said. “We would not be where we are today without you. Ken cared about the pharmacy like it was his own.
“Thank you, Ken, for everything, and thank you, Mary,” Burns said. “Behind every good pharmacist is a good woman, like Mary.”
Ken Asher graduated from the University of Kansas in 1967. He married Mary in July of that year.
Following internships in St. Joseph, Mo., Paola and Topeka; Ken and Mary moved to Fort Scott in 1968 to work for Larry and Brenda Denton. Asher bought into the pharmacy with Gordon Hurst in 1969 and formed Hurst-Asher Drug.
Ken Asher sold out in 1989 to go to work with his brother, Allen, at Asher Pharmacy in Paola.
He began working with Mike Burns when he and Auten bought Asher Pharmacy in 1994.
“We love all of our friends here in Mound City,” Mary Asher said during the retirement party. “You are all family to us.”
Alli Alexander, a pharmacist at AuBurn Pharmacy in Mound City, said Ken Ahser was her rock in the business when she was just getting started.
“I always joked I would not trade him in for a younger model, but I could not imagine starting this new journey with anyone else,” Alexander said. “We could just upgrade our model by having both of his knees replaced.”
Everywhere the family went from Fort Scott to Paola, Mound City and Louisburg, the Ashers made the community a better place with their countless hours of volunteer work, Burns said.
“The communities where they go are better off for having Ken and Mary,” Burns said.
The Asher family continues to have an impact on old time community pharmacy today, with their children carrying on the legacy.
The late Chalen (Asher) reed graduated from pharmacy school at Southwest Oklahoma University. She worked at Asher Pharmacy in Paola and pharmacies in Mound City, Lenexa, Topeka and Horton and an Indian reservation pharmacy.
Jarratt Asher, a graduate of the University of Kansas, works at AuBurn Pharmacy in Louisburg.
Faranac Burg went into pharmacy, graduating from the University of Kansas. She works for CVS Pharmacy. She lives in Olathe with her husband Andrew.
Kenna (Asher) Valentine graduated from Pittsburg State University. She lives in Lenexa with her husband Gary. She is an accountant.
Danielle (Asher) Lacovetto graduated from Pittsburg State with an accounting degree. She works for the city of Eagle, Colo., where she lives with her husband, Alex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.