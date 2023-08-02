MOUND CITY — Rodeo clown Shawn “Boom Boom” Thompson returns to the Linn County Fair Rodeo for the second time Aug 11-12.
“We hired Shawn for our 2022 rodeo. His comedy and the timing and appropriateness of his jokes to our family-oriented crowd was greatly appreciated by our rodeo committee and our spectators,” said rodeo co-chairman Charly Johnson of Prescott.
“Timing is very critical in comedy and a rain dance,” said the native of Sidney, Iowa. “I haven’t perfected my rain dance (yet), but after nearly 30 years of being ‘mic-ed up’ in front of a live crowd in an arena, my joke delivery is getting better,” said the understated rodeo clown.
The Linn County Rodeo committee “discovered” Shawn Thompson following a recommendation from their rodeo announcer, Troy Goodridge. Troy had announced several bull ridings with Shawn and reported back “this guy is a hilarious, crowd favorite that’s kind of a hidden gem outside of the northern states.”
Shawn Thompson has a “day job.”
“I teach Industrial Arts and am head football coach at the Sidney, Iowa, community high school,” he said. “I’m blessed, I get to be around young folks nine months of the year, encouraging them and setting a positive example. Then I get paid by rodeo committees to travel, meet new friends, and make people laugh in the summer.”
Thompson started his rodeo career as both a bull fighter and funny man.
“After six years, I ‘outgrew’ my bull fighting days — I liked pancakes more than pushups,” he said. “I’ll have some new-to-you jokes and different acts when I come back to Mound City this year — after 30 years in this business, I’ve got plenty. We will have the ‘Hollywood Actor Audition’ again one night where I try to discover new stunt men from five local youth. It’s always a crowd favorite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.