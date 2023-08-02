230802_ln_rodeo_clown_01

Rodeo clown Shawn “Boom Boom” Thompson will entertain the crowd during the Linn County Fair Rodeo Aug. 11 and 12.

 Submitted photo

MOUND CITY — Rodeo clown Shawn “Boom Boom” Thompson returns to the Linn County Fair Rodeo for the second time Aug 11-12.

“We hired Shawn for our 2022 rodeo. His comedy and the timing and appropriateness of his jokes to our family-oriented crowd was greatly appreciated by our rodeo committee and our spectators,” said rodeo co-chairman Charly Johnson of Prescott.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.