MOUND CITY — The roar of engines will fill the fairground arena when demolition derbies kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 6-7 in Mound City.
Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 6, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 7. Combined, payouts to winners and participants for demolition events total more than $15,000, making this one of the largest for county fairs in the state.
Demolition derby fans will have a chance to see entries from all over the region, including some familiar local participants and supporters of the derbies. One of those is Bart Ayers, owner of 187 Recycling in Fort Scott, who has been participating in demolition derbies for more than 20 years.
“Rebuilding cars is a great pastime, from the thrill of being in the arena to crashing cars and doing it all over again,” Ayers said. “There is a lot of time spent working on these cars, but it’s also time with family and friends working on them together.”
Ayers’ support of the derby goes beyond participating. He raffles off a derby car for the Figure 8 event, and the money raised goes toward prize money for the Figure 8 event. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 and will be sold the week before the fair and the first night of the derby prior to the Figure 8 event.
“We added the two-car team demolition derby event to our fair schedule in 2016 and we’ve seen increased interest each year for both derby nights. It’s been a successful addition,” said Austin Stroup, president of the Linn County Fair Board.
Twelve teams are the maximum for the two-car team event, and a few slots are still open. Friday night’s two-car team winners receive a $6,000 purse, along with a Figure 8 competition with more than $500 in payout, and Power Wheels for kids.
Saturday night categories include:
- Modified Old & New Iron, $1,000, $500, $300 and $200
- Semi-Stock, $1,000, $500, $300 and $200
- Compacts, $800, $500, $300 and $100
- Bone Stock, $800, $500, $300 and $100
The individual purse amounts may vary if participants are limited in a specific category, which will be determined at a pre-event meeting. All non-winning cars receive $50.
For more information, or a complete list of rules, contact Regina McDermith (217) 306-4025, Janell Aust (913) 406-4996 or visit Grandstands Attractions, Inc. at http://gsademoderby.com.
