MOUND CITY — The demolition derby kicks off the first weekend of the Linn Country Fair & Rodeo in Mound City Aug. 5-12.
With the move to having the demolition derby all on one night, get ready for an action-packed evening. The start time on Saturday, Aug. 5, has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. The crowning of the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen will be held at 7 p.m. in the arena.
Demolition derby fans will have a chance to see entries from all over the region, including some familiar local participants and supporters of the derbies.
For several years, demolition derby enthusiast Bart Ayers has provided extra support of the derby by raffling off a derby car in support of the Figure 8 feature. The money raised goes toward prize money for the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and will be sold the week before the fair and up until the derby prior to the Figure 8 feature. The winner will have an opportunity to participate in the Figure 8.
Saturday night categories include Limited Weld $1,000, $500, $300, $200; Hobo/SemiStock $1,000, $500, $300, $200. FWD Compact Bone Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200; and 80s & Newer Bone Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200, along with a Figure 8 competition.
The individual purse amounts may vary if participants are limited in a specific category, which will be determined at a pre-event meeting. All non-winning derby cars receive $50.
For more information, or complete list of rules, contact Regina McDermith (217) 306-4025, Janell Aust (913) 406-4996 or visit the Grandstands Attractions, Inc at gsademoderby.com.
