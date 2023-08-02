230802_ln_demo_derby_01

Smoke fills the Linn County Fairgrounds arena during a previous year’s demolition derby.

 File photo

MOUND CITY — The demolition derby kicks off the first weekend of the Linn Country Fair & Rodeo in Mound City Aug. 5-12.

With the move to having the demolition derby all on one night, get ready for an action-packed evening. The start time on Saturday, Aug. 5, has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. The crowning of the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen will be held at 7 p.m. in the arena.

