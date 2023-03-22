A drug investigation that began with the Osawatomie Police Department in December of 2022 turned into a multi-agency operation that led to the arrest of six people Wednesday, March 22, in Miami and Linn counties.
Six people were arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, in Miami and Linn counties for distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.
The joint operation was led by members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Police Department, and Pleasanton Police Department, according to a KBI news release.
The investigation began in December of 2022, when the Osawatomie Police Department developed information about area drug sales. Then, on Wednesday, between 6 and 8:30 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants and arrest warrants at a residence in rural Osawatomie and at two residences in La Cygne, according to the release.
During the searches, law enforcement officers located methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash. During the joint investigation, over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, some of which is believed to contain fentanyl, according to the release.
Charles Eslick Jr., 49, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility.
Deanne Burkhart, 55, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julia R. Spears, 50, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernie E. Stuteville, 60, of La Cygne, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny R. Harper, 58, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cindy M. Ballou, 45, of Osawatomie, was arrested during the search warrant for having outstanding warrants for driving while suspended with no proof of insurance.
Following their arrests, the individuals were each booked into the Miami County Jail. Formal charges are pending. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the release.
Also assisting in this investigation were Homeland Security Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol, La Cygne Police Department, Ottawa Police Department, and Paola Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
