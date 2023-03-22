230329_mr_drug_arrests_01

A drug investigation that began with the Osawatomie Police Department in December of 2022 turned into a multi-agency operation that led to the arrest of six people Wednesday, March 22, in Miami and Linn counties.

 File photo

Six people were arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, in Miami and Linn counties for distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.

The joint operation was led by members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Police Department, and Pleasanton Police Department, according to a KBI news release.

