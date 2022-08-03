MOUND CITY — Improvements for the 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo include installation of new sidewalks from the east arena ticket booth to both the north and south bleachers.
“Our fair board had recognized a need to make the accessibility to the grandstands more ‘user friendly,’” said Building and Grounds chairman Brent Paddock of Mound City.
“The sidewalks are 10 feet wide and a total of 300 feet long, and gently follow the contour of the ground at the end of the arena where the majority of our spectators enter,” he said.
Additional arena improvements include the installation of a “French drain” system around the inside perimeter of the arena.
“The concept is to lower the water table under the arena surface so that the arena can handle a big rain and still be useable,” Paddock said. “The drought conditions that our area is experiencing made this an ideal time to install the perforated drainpipe which is 18 inches below the surface.”
Ryan Walker Flatwork, Inc. of La Cygne, installed the sidewalk. Arena drainage improvements were completed by Stainbrook’s Excavating of La Cygne.
