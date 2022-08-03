MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13.
Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Combined payouts to winners and participants for demolition events is more than $15,000, making this one of the largest for county fairs in the state.
Demolition derby fans will have a chance to see entries from all over the region, including some familiar local participants and supporters of the derbies.
The two-car event was added in the fair line up in 2016 and interest for both nights has continued to increase.
For several years, demolition derby enthusiast Bart Ayers has provided extra support of the derby by raffling off a derby car in support of the Figure 8 feature. The money raised goes toward prize money for the event.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 and will be sold the week before the fair and the first night of the derby prior to the Figure 8 feature. The winner will have an opportunity to be a participant in the Figure 8.
At Friday night’s event, two-car team winners receive a $6,000 purse, along with a Figure 8 competition with up to $2,000 in payout depending on number of participants and Power Wheels for kids.
Twelve teams are the maximum for the two-car team event and a few slots are still open.
Saturday night categories include Modified Old & New Iron $1,000, $500, $300, $200; Semi-Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200; FWD Compact Bone Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200; and 80s & Newer Bone Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200.
The individual purse amounts may vary if participants are limited in a specific category, which will be determined at a pre-event meeting. All non-winning cars receive $50.
For more information or complete list of rules contact Regina McDermith (217) 306-4025, Janell Aust (913) 406-4996 or visit Grandstands Attractions, Inc. at http://gsademoderby.com.
