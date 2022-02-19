LINN COUNTY – Four people were killed Friday, Feb. 18, in Linn County when a vehicle slid off of an icy U.S. Highway 69 and became submerged in a flooded wildlife area, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The accident took place at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 18 north of Pleasanton and south of Kansas Highway 52, according to the report. The area is near the Marais des Cygnes National Wildlife Refuge.
According to the report, Larry L. Klingensmith, 66, of Winnsboro, Texas, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram north on U.S. 69 when the vehicle struck an icy patch on the highway. Klingensmith lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and then rolled twice before entering a flooded wildlife area and becoming submerged on its top.
In addition to Klingensmith, there were three other occupants in the vehicle. All four occupants were from Winnsboro, Texas, and all four were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupants were Kimberly A. Klingensmith, 65; Karly A. Klingensmith, 32; and Nicolas L. Klingensmith, 36, according to the report.
Larry and Kimberly were wearing seat belts. Karly was not wearing a seat belt, and Nicolas was wearing a seat belt incorrectly, according to the report.
