LOUISBURG — Liberty Cunningham has traveled the country showing off her trick riding skills in Las Vegas, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.
Liberty, 11, finally got the opportunity to perform in front of her hometown crowd at the Louisburg Stampede Rodeo at Lewis-Young Park on Saturday, July 2. The night of rodeo, put on by Rodeo Gold Productions, featured mutton bustin’, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle broncs, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. The rodeo was sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Members of the McKellips family who operate Rodeo Gold Productions said they anticipated having a good crowd for the rodeo but were overwhelmed with excitement when the community and surrounding towns came out in full force to support this event. They wanted to thank the spectators, rodeo contestants, and especially the crew for making the Louisburg Stampede Rodeo great and are looking forward to making it bigger and better as an annual event.
Liberty performed horse riding tricks like the side layout, one-foot stand, over the neck, Cossack death drag and hippodrome stand.
She also did some Roman riding, where she is riding horses Cletus and Blair with one foot on each horse. For one stunt, she combined her love for equestrian and dance and performed a firebird jump backward on top of her Roman riding team. Liberty is the only performance-level Roman rider who does the firebird jump on a Roman team.
“I was excited to perform at home and have so many of my friends and family there supporting me,” Liberty said. “I have never had that many people I know in the audience before, and that was so cool.”
During the performance, she is in a zone and not aware of how the crowd is reacting at all, Liberty said.
“I actually do not even pay much attention to what is happening outside the arena,” she said. “I focus my attention on my horses and the task at hand. But once I got out of the arena, I could hear the atmosphere, and it was amazing. So many people came back and met me and my horses at my horse trailer. It was definitely a night to remember.”
Scattered showers early in the day made the arena slick for the horses, causing Liberty to say a few prayers for them to keep their footing.
“I was more nervous for this performance,” she said. “Not because it was my hometown, but because the rain earlier that day had created ground that I wasn’t completely comfortable riding in. When I practiced there at noon before the rodeo my horses were slipping and sliding. I have never performed in mud before and was so nervous about that.
“I was praying during my tricks in the performance that my horses wouldn’t fall,” Liberty said. “It is kind of scary to hang upside down on them knowing they could slip and fall on me. I am so proud of how they slowed down more than my normal performances, took care of me and handled the arena conditions.”
Lilly Triplett set the standard for all of the mutton bustin’ riders with her score of 87 to win the buckle in the girls division. Minka Wardell placed second. Addi Kirkaldi was third.
Talon Locke and Hunter Payne tied for first place in the boys mutton bustin’ with scores of 81. Lewis McKellips placed third. Locke, Paola, rode his sheep right into the sheep in the arena during his performance.
Tanner Fine placed first in the bareback riding with a score of 81. Nolan Fjellstad, who hails from Fort Collins, Colo., was second. Fjellstad is a two-time high school state champion wrestler.
Dillon Stewart, a veteran who served in the Marines and served two tours in Afghanistan, competed in the bareback riding. He is a diving instructor.
Dalion Theall won the saddle broncs riding with a score of 71. Logan Minden, Parker, placed second. Hayden Lawsen was third.
None of the riders had a qualifying time in the bull riding and no qualifying runs in the steer wrestling.
Mason Gibsen won the calf roping with a time of 8.5 seconds. Cory Dummit was second.
Clay Brown placed first in the over 40 calf roping in 9.1. Dustin Jilek was second.
Zoe Tunks set the pace in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.3. Taylor Jilek and Taylor Mason tied for second. Jennifer Hoggatt, Paola, was fourth. Another Taylor, Taylor Roupe finished fifth.
Sami O’Day won the barrel racing with a time of 14.78. Melanie McKay was second. Camy Gheer finished third.
Jay Crain and Jonathan Irby placed first in the team roping with a time of 5.8. Brian Jackson and John Todd were second. Mason Stueve and Trey Adams and Carson Coffelt and Wayne Cannon tied for third place.
Rodeo Gold Productions was founded last year by Louisburg High School graduates Jake and Colton McKellips. The two operate the rodeo company with the help of their parents Ronnie and Kelly McKellips.
