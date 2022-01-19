PAOLA — The Paola Rotary Club was “All Shook Up” for its weekly meeting at Town Square Event Design, listening to George Karnaze talk about his collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia.
Karnaze, Vice Chairman of First National Bank in Louisburg for 47 years, bought his first Elvis record, a 45 titled “It’s Now or Never,” in 1960.
The purchase started a lifetime passion of collecting Elvis Presley items from records, posters, magazines, pictures, pocket calendars and other items over the past 60 years.
“It is an obsession,” Karnaze said. “I got to admit it, it is an obsession.”
Karnaze told the Paola Rotary Club that he brought about 30 percent for the meeting Thursday, Jan. 13.
Those items included 45 records in their original sleeves, including an original Sun 45 of “Baby Let’s Play House,” and “I’m Left, Your Right, She’s Gone.” Other collectibles on display were every Elvis Presley 45 made on the RCA label in the United States, bubble gum cards from 1956, albums of pictures, movie posters, scarves from his concerts, a menu from the Showroom Internationale from 1969 where fans got to enjoy an Elvis show and an exquisite dinner for just $15, as well a financial statement that showed Elvis was paid $37,110.63 during an April tour in 1956 and the original amended contract from the King Creole Film in 1958 that Karnaze purchased from Graceland during an auction in 1999.
Karnaze was born to be an Elvis fan, sharing the same birthday as the King of Rock and Roll.
Karnaze was a teenager when Elvis donned his now famous black jacket for the 1968 Comeback Special, and he saw Elvis perform in person at the International Hotel in Las Vegas the following year.
Like many of the fans who saw Elvis perform 1,684 shows from 1956 to 1977, Karnaze was mesmerized.
“The shows didn’t have a lot of the theatrics and pyrotechnics like today’s shows do,” Karnaze said. “He came out and just did his thing.”
Karnaze saw Elvis Presley perform 35 times, catching up to his all-time favorite performer everywhere from Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe to South Bend, Ind., to Oklahoma City, and even one close to home at the Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.
“It is hard to explain an admiration for one particular individual such as Elvis. I admired this man not only for his contribution to the music industry, but also for his love for all of his fans,” Karnaze said during an interview with the Louisburg Herald for a story about Elvis following his passing in 1977.
Elvis Presley was known for his kind and generous heart, giving away more than 200 Cadillacs in his lifetime. He gave gifts not just to family and friends, but often times to complete strangers. Every Christmas he would donate $100,000 to local charitable organizations. He personally delivered a wheelchair to a disabled woman, handed out rings right off his hands at concerts, and gave a necklace to a sick child in a hospital unable to see him perform.
Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss., on Jan. 8, 1935. He passed away at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 16, 1977.
Elvis Presley, guitar player Scotty Moore and bass player Bill Black did a recording session at Sun Studios on July 5, 1954, when the three took a break, after a less-than-impressive rendition of “I Love You Because,” and Elvis started singing a Blues song called “That’s All Right.” Sam Phillips heard that song and had the three record it along with “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” and it became the first of just five 45s recorded by Presley for the Sun label.
Colonel Parker bought Elvis Presley’s contract from Sun Records and signed Elvis with RCA.
Elvis Presley released his first No. 1 hit, “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1956. It was the first of 18 No. 1 hits for Elvis.
Elvis was in 31 feature films, including “King Creole,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Blue Hawaii,” and “G.I. Blues.”
Elvis Presley’s television special “Aloha from Hawaii” via satellite in 1973 was seen by close to 1.5 billion people in more than 40 countries, more people than saw the moon landing in 1969.
He won a Grammy Award in 1967 for Best Sacred Performance with “How Great Thou Art.” Elvis received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recoding Academy in 1971 and his songs “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Jailhouse Rock,” are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
