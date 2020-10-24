A La Cygne woman has been identified as a suspect in connection with an abduction and high speed chase Thursday, Oct. 22, that started in Kansas City, Kan., and ended on U.S. 69 in Miami County.
Carol Lynn Loving, 42, has been arrested and is being held in Wyandotte County Jail pending formal charges including felony theft, kidnapping in commission of a crime and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, according to a Kansas City, Kan., Police Department news release.
Police received a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. Thursday reporting the abduction of a 2-year-old boy from the 2800 block of Freeman Court in Kansas City, Kan., according to the release. Dispatch broadcast a description of the vehicle and the suspect to neighboring jurisdictions.
The suspect reportedly had stolen a vehicle with the child inside, according to initial reports.
A Captain with the KCK Police Department identified the vehicle and began an authorized pursuit that lasted about 30 minutes, reaching reported speeds of more than 100 miles an hour as the suspect fled from Wyandotte County into Johnson County on I-35 and then continued south on U.S. 69. The KCK agency was assisted by Johnson County law enforcement officers and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The pursuit ended at about 234th Street on U.S. 69 in Miami County when the Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle, according to the news release. There were no injuries and the child was reunited with his family, according to police.
The case remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department detectives. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474 TIPS (8477).
