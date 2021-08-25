Several 4-H members won awards at the Linn County Fair. The following is a breakdown of the results.
Cadmus 4-H Club
Cadmus 4-H Club won a blue ribbon for its 4-H booth.
Lauren Aust
Lauren Aust was grand champion in market steer, grand champion in junior and spring yearling heifer, and reserve champion in senior beef showmanship.
Nathan Baird
Nathan Baird was grand champion in kit assembled, grand champion in Jr. division favorite foods, grand champion in white or russet potatoes, reserve grand champion in Level 2 clothing buymanship — boys dress, grand champion in clothing article, garment or outfit level 2, champion in food exhibit level 2, and reserve champion in woodworking level 2. He also received purple ribbons in advanced forestry, garden flower — single stem perennial, visual arts and crafts level 2, robotics, level 2 clothing buymanship — boys casual, food exhibit level 2, tomato, tomato products — one jar; blue ribbons in registered breeding doe meat goat, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, garden flower — single stem annual, flower arrangement — fresh flowers, red potatoes — plate of 5, summer squash — display of 1, visual arts and crafts level 2, electricity level 1, junior meat goat showmanship, color photo level 2, food exhibit level 2, soft spreads — one jar, pickles and relishes — one jar, clothing article, garment or outfit level 2; and red ribbon in beans, green snap — plate of 12.
Michaeluah Bartlett
Michaeluah Bartlett of the Parker Thunderbirds won a purple ribbon in the 4-H booth category.
Aylee Beckmon
Aylee Beckmon won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 3; blue ribbons in color photograph level 3, intermediate swine showmanship, visual arts and crafts level 3, market swine; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 3, and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Haylee Beckmon
Haylee Beckmon won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4, and color photo level 4; and blue ribbons in market swine, visual arts and crafts level 4, senior swine showmanship, black and white photo level 4, and color photo level 4.
Terry Beckmon
Terry Beckmon was champion in market swine. He also won blue ribbons in color photo level 2, junior swine showmanship, and visual arts and crafts level 2; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, and visual arts and crafts level 2.
Ashlyn Blevins
Ashlyn Blevins won blue ribbons in pet, visual arts and crafts level 2, clothing and textiles educational exhibit level 2, clothing article, garment or outfit level 2, food exhibit level 2, color photo level 2; and red ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2.
Kadence Blevins
Kadence Blevins won purple ribbons in food exhibit level 3; blue ribbons in color photograph level 3, clothing & textile educational exhibit level 3, visual arts and crafts level 3; red ribbons in color photograph level 3 and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Case Bowman
Case Bowman won blue ribbons in garden flower — single stem annual, flower arrangement — fresh flowers, market swine and junior swine showmanship.
Hunter Bowman
Hunter Bowman won blue ribbons in intermediate swine showmanship and market swine.
Danica Brake
Danica Brake won a purple ribbon in black and white photo level 3; blue ribbons in self determined level 3 and color photograph level 3; and a red ribbon in color photograph level 3.
Darbi Brake
Darbi Brake won blue ribbons in junior meat goat showmanship, junior swine showmanship and market swine.
Daniel Brake Jr.
Daniel Brake Jr. won blue ribbons in market swine, junior swine showmanship and junior meat goat showmanship.
Karley Brisbin
Karley Brisbin was reserve champion junior (does 6-12 months of age), reserve champion junior dairy goat showmanship, blue ribbon in market swine and blue ribbon in senior (does up to 24 months of age, in milk).
Trevor Brownback
Trevor Brownback was reserve champion in market swine and won a blue ribbon in market swine.
Copenhagen Browning
Copenhagen Browning won blue ribbons in senior meat goat showmanship and senior sheep showmanship.
Timberlyn Browning
Timberlyn Browning won blue ribbons in intermediate sheep showmanship, intermediate meat goat showmanship and registered breeding doe meat goat.
Eithan Burk
Eithan Burk won blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2 and a red ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 2.
Emerald Burk
Emerald Burk won a purple ribbon in color photo level 4, blue ribbon in black and white photo level 4, and red ribbon in color photo level 4.
Jordyn Burns
Jordyn Burns won blue ribbons in market swine and specialty animal, and a red ribbon in yellow corn.
Taylor Burns
Taylor Burns won blue ribbons in market swine, summer yearling heifer calf, senior beef showmanship and yellow corn.
Claire Caldwell
Claire Caldwell was champion market swine and won a purple ribbon in food exhibit level 4, a blue ribbon in senior swine showmanship, and a red ribbon in food exhibit level 4.
Creed Caldwell
Creed Caldwell was champion summer yearling heifer calf and won blue ribbons in market swine, market steer, food exhibit level 4 and senior beef showmanship.
William Caldwell
William Caldwell won a purple ribbon in food exhibit level 3, and a blue ribbon in food exhibit level 3.
Kenzi Carbon
Kenzi Carbon was judge’s choice in miscellaneous, and won purple ribbons in food exhibit level 2, level 2 clothing buymanship — girl’s dress; and blue ribbons in food exhibit level 2, clothing article, garment or outfit level 1, level 2 style review constructed garment, level 2 clothing buymanship — girl’s casual, house plants, foliage plants and miscellaneous.
Lillian Carlson
Lillian Carlson was champion beginner rabbit showmanship, reserve champion self determined level 1, and won purple ribbons in normal white fur, pre-junior doe; blue ribbons in pre-junior doe, black and white photo level 1, and color photo level 1.
Lucinae Carlson
Lucinae Carlson was champion junior rabbit showmanship, reserve champion self determined level 2, and won purple ribbons in picture story or set level 2, normal white fur, blue ribbons in black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, pre-junior buck; red ribbon in senior buck; and white ribbon in pre-junior doe.
Cedar Caruso
Cedar Caruso was grand champion in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, reserve champion crossbred, reserve champion senior meat goat showmanship, and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4; and blue ribbons in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, and food exhibit level 4.
Rees Chapman
Rees Chapman was judge’s choice in self determined level 1, champion dorset and reserve champion dorset; and won purple ribbons in home environment single exhibit, pre-agility 1 on lead, rally obedience 1; blue ribbons in intermediate meat goat showmanship, crossbred, intermediate sheep showmanship, intermediate showmanship; and red in obedience-beginner.
Hunter Chowning
Hunter Chowning was grand champion in kit assembled — all age categories, and won blue ribbons in junior western pleasure, junior pole bending, junior barrel racing, junior flag race; and red ribbons in halter — stock type gelding (all ages), junior showmanship, junior horsemanship, and junior trail.
Stella Chowning
Stella Chowning was reserve champion in junior showmanship and won purple ribbons in junior pole bending, junior barrel racing, visual arts and crafts level 2; blue ribbons in junior horsemanship, junior western pleasure, pleasure pairs, visual arts and crafts level 2; and red ribbons in halter stock type mares (all ages), working ranch horse junior, junior trail and junior flag race.
Alyssa Cole
Alyssa Cole was reserve grand champion in market meat goat, reserve champion in intermediate sheep showmanship, reserve champion in Hampshire, and reserve champion in intermediate meat goat showmanship; and won purple ribbons in color photograph level 3; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, intermediate sheep showmanship, crossbred, Hampshire; and red ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3.
Brynn Collier
Brynn Collier won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4 and blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship, market swine and visual arts and crafts level 4.
Haven Conner
Haven Conner was reserve grand champion in 4-H booth, reserve champion in market swine and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4, color photo level 4; blue ribbons in clothing & textile educational exhibit level 4, senior swine showmanship, senior meat goat showmanship, black and white photo level 4; and a red ribbon in color photo level 4.
Alonzo Crooks
Alonzo Crooks won a blue ribbon in color photo level 2.
Bristol Davis
Bristol Davis won blue ribbons in beginner meat goat showmanship and crossbred breeding doe meat goat.
Breahnna Dawson
Breahnna Dawson was reserve grand champion in level 3 clothing buymanship — girls casual and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, food exhibit level 3; and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, black and white photo level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship — girls dress; and a red ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 3.
Colton Dilley
Colton Dilley was champion in junior meat goat showmanship and won purple ribbons in educational foods & nutrition exhibit level 2, self determined level 2; blue ribbons in black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, registered breeding doe meat goat; and red ribbons in food exhibit level 2, color photo level 2, and woodworking level 2.
Mackenzie Dilley
Mackenzie Dilley was champion wildlife and sport fishing level 1, champion beginner meat goat showmanship, reserve champion woodworking level 1 and won a purple ribbon in educational foods & nutrition exhibit level 1; blue ribbons in woodworking level 1, registered breeding doe meat goat, fabric and fiber arts level 1, black and white photo level 1, color photo level 1, food exhibit level 1; and red ribbons in fabric and fiber arts level 1 and color photo level 1.
Jaclynn Dumcum
Jaclynn Dumcum was champion in senior (does up to 24 months of age, in milk), champion in junior dairy goat showmanship, and won blue ribbons in beginner swine showmanship and market swine.
Jeffrey Dumcum
Jeffrey Dumcum was champion in beginner dairy goat showmanship, champion in junior (does 6-12 months of age), reserve champion in senior (does up to 24 months of age, in milk), and won blue ribbons in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, market swine and beginner meat goat showmanship.
Jessyka Dumcum
Jessyka Dumcum won blue ribbons in market swine and other breeds and crossbred.
Barett Eastwood
Barett Eastwood was reserve champion in beginner swine showmanship and won blue ribbons in market swine and tomatoes — plate of 5.
Dayson Eastwood
Dayson Eastwood was champion in market swine and won blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship and other breeds and crossbred.
Pryce Eastwood
Pryce Eastwood was reserve champion in market swine, reserve champion in intermediate swine showmanship, and won a purple ribbon in specialty animal, and blue ribbons in red potatoes — plate of 5, and wildlife and sport fishing level 3.
Ariana Franklin
Ariana Franklin was champion in Hampshire, and champion in senior sheep showmanship, and won blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship, market swine and crossbred breeding doe meat goat.
Esmeralda Franklin
Esmeralda Franklin was champion in duroc, champion in crossbred, champion in senior meat goat showmanship, reserve champion in other breeds and crossbred, reserve champion in senior sheep showmanship, and won blue ribbons in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, market swine, and senior swine showmanship.
Kassandra Garcia
Kassandra Garcia won blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship and market swine.
Sadie Gillen
Sadie Gillen won blue ribbons in registered breeding doe meat goat, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, and color photo level 1.
Kinze Gorman
Kinze Gorman was grand champion in yellow corn, and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2; and blue ribbons in junior sheep showmanship, junior meat goat showmanship, tomatoes — plate of 5, cherry tomatoes — plate of 5, cucumber — plate of 5, other vegetable — 1 item, bucket calf, and visual arts and crafts level 2.
Rhett Gorman
Rhett Gorman was reserve grand champion in cherry tomatoes — plate of 5, reserve grand champion in yellow corn, reserve champion in beginner meat goat showmanship, and won a purple ribbon in cucumber — plate of 5, and blue ribbons in tomatoes — plate of 5, woodworking level 1, and a red ribbon in other vegetable — 1 item.
Baylee Hall
Baylee Hall won blue ribbons in black and white photo level 3 and food exhibit level 3.
Tucker Hall
Tucker Hall won a blue ribbon in market swine.
Randi Hensley
Randi Hensley was judge’s choice in woodworking level 2, reserve champion in junior rabbit showmanship, and won a purple ribbon in food exhibit level 2, blue ribbons in cherry tomatoes — plate of 5, junior doe (under 6 months of age), level 2 style review constructed garment, level 2 clothing buymanship — girls casual; red ribbons in senior doe, junior buck (under 6 months of age), senior buck, clothing article, garment or outfit level 2; and a white ribbon in bell peppers — plate of 5.
Ryan Hensley
Ryan Hensley was reserve champion in senior rabbit showmanship, reserve champion in woodworking level 4, and won blue ribbons in cherry tomatoes — plate of 5, okra — plate of 5, specialty animal; and red ribbons in beans, green snap — plate of 12, and peppers — plate of 5.
Samantha Hensley
Samantha Hensley was reserve grand champion in level 3 style review constructed garment, reserve champion in intermediate rabbit showmanship, and won purple ribbons in woodworking level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship — girls casual, clothing article, garment or outfit level 3; and red ribbons in beans, green snap — plate of 12, and clothing article, garment or outfit level 3.
Abigail Holler
Abigail Holler was grand champion in succulents and won purple ribbons in food exhibit level 3, home environment single exhibit, decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, visual arts and crafts level 3; and a blue ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 3.
Cole Holler
Cole Holler was grand champion in performing arts level 4, grand champion in welding level 4, and won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 4.
Ethan Holler
Ethan Holler was grand champion in wildlife and sport fishing level 3, reserve grand champion in welding level 3, reserve champion in self determined level 3, and won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 3, and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, and succulents.
Abbey Holt
Abbey Holt won a blue ribbon in market swine.
Hunter Holt
Hunter Holt won a blue ribbon in market swine.
Jenna Holt
Jenna Holt won a blue ribbon in market swine.
Chylar Jones
Chylar Jones was reserve grand champion in intermediate foresty, and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, black and white photo level 3, color photograph level 3; and blue ribbons in color photograph level 3, and reading level 3.
Tanna Jones
Tanna Jones won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4 and a blue ribbon in reading level 4.
Baylynn Kern
Baylynn Kern won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 2; and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2.
Stefanie Koperski
Stefanie Koperski was reserve champion in junior & spring yearling heifer, and won blue ribbons in market steer, other breeds and crossbred, registered breeding doe meat goat, market swine and senior beef showmanship.
Ryanna Laderer
Ryanna Laderer won a purple ribbon in decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, blue ribbons in color photo level 4, visual arts and crafts level 4, senior rabbit showmanship; and white ribbons in black and white photo level 4, and junior buck (under 6 months of age).
Siera Laderer
Siera Laderer won blue ribbons in decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, junior doe (under 6 months of age), junior buck (under 6 months of age), senior rabbit showmanship; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 4, and color photo level 4.
Cooper Lanham
Cooper Lanham was grand champion in 4-H booth, grand champion in level 3 clothing buymanship — boys casual, champion and reserve champion in halter stock type mares (all ages) and won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 3, blue ribbons in intermediate meat goat showmanship, pleasure pairs, intermediate flag race, intermediate goat tying, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, intermediate showmanship, pre-agility 1 in lead, rally obedience 1; red ribbons in intermediate showmanship, intermediate horsemanship, intermediate western pleasure, intermediate pole bending, intermediate barrel racing; and white ribbons in breakaway roping, intermediate reining, working ranch horse intermediate, intermediate trail, and obedience — beginner.
Haylee Lanham
Haylee Lanham was grand champion market meat goat, reserve grand champion crossbred breeding doe meat goat, and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4, senior pole bending, senior barrel racing, level 4 clothing buymanship — girls casual, home environment single exhibit; blue ribbons in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, visual arts and crafts level 4, halter stock type mares (all ages), senior western pleasure, senior flag race, senior goat tying, level 4 clothing buymanship — girls dress, senior meat goat showmanship; red ribbons in senior showmanship, senior horsemanship; and white ribbons in senior reining, working ranch horse senior, senior trail, and breakaway roping.
Carter Jo Lawrence
Carter Jo Lawrence was champion in junior showmanship, and won purple ribbons in color photo level 2, junior western pleasure, junior pole bending, junior barrel racing, junior flag race, junior goat tail-tying, visual arts and crafts level 2; blue ribbons in black and white photo level 2, halter — non-stock & pony (all ages), halter stock type mares (all ages), pleasure pairs, specialty animal, decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 2, junior horsemanship, working ranch horse junior, and junior trail.
Cierra Lindsey
Cierra Lindsey was reserve grand champion in performing arts level 3, reserve champion in Jr. division favorite foods (13 years and under), and won purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, rally obedience 2 off lead, wildlife and sport fishing level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship — girls casual, level 3 clothing buymanship — girls dress, food exhibit level 3, color photograph level 3; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, intermediate showmanship, agility 2 off lead, garden flower — single stem annual, garden flower — single stem perennial, flower arrangement — fresh flowers, visual arts and crafts level 3, reading level 3, food exhibit level 3, color photograph level 3, intermediate sheep showmanship, intermediate meat goat showmanship; red ribbons in white or russet potatoes — plate of 5, black and white photo level 3; and a white ribbon in obedience — novice.
Zoey Lloyd
Zoey Lloyd was reserve champion in beginner rabbit showmanship and won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 1, and a blue ribbon in senior doe.
Addison Lohman
Addison Lohman won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 2, and blue ribbons in woodworking level 2, and visual arts and crafts level 2.
Alivia Lohman
Alivia Lohman won blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2, woodworking level 2, senior buck, color photo level 2; and a red ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 2.
Aydan McCahon
Aydan McCahon won a purple ribbon in color photo level 2; blue ribbons in black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, junior meat goat showmanship, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, visual arts and crafts level 2; and a red ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 2.
Quincy (Graysan) McCahon
Quincy (Graysan) McCahon won a purple ribbon in visual arts and crafts level 1; and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, beginner meat goat showmanship, black and white photo level 1, and color photo level 1.
Kiera McGrew
Kiera McGrew won purple ribbons in color photograph level 3, visual arts and crafts level 3, decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant; a blue ribbon in black and white photo level 3, and a red ribbon in color photograph level 3.
Kwinn McKee
Kwinn McKee was champion in pet, reserve grand champion in reading level 2, and won blue ribbons in crossbred breeding doe meat goat, and self determined level 2.
Elli Milburn
Elli Milburn won purple ribbons in black and white photo level 4, color photo level 4, home environment single exhibit, visual arts and crafts level 4; and blue ribbons in food exhibit level 4, computer enchance or manipulated photo level 4, and visual arts and crafts level 4.
Madison Milburn Kee
Madison Milburn Kee won a purple ribbon in decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant; and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, black and white photo level 1, color photo level 1, self determined level 1, and food exhibit level 1.
Aleena Miller
Aleena Miller won purple ribbons in decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, visual arts and crafts level 3; blue ribbons in food exhibit level 3, black and white photo level 3; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 3, computer enhanced or manipulated photo level 3, and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Kadence Mohler
Kadence Mohler was reserve grand champion in junior (does up to 6 months of age), champion in junior (does up to 6 months of age), champion in intermediate dairy goat showmanship, champion in woodworking level 3; champion in intermediate sheep showmanship, champion in intermediate meat goat showmanship, and won purple ribbons in pre-agility 1 on lead; blue ribbons in decorated cake, bag & tip or fondant, crossbred breading doe meat goat, rally obedience 1, intermediate showmanship, obedience — beginner, crossbred, computer enhance or manipulated photo level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship — girls casual; and red ribbons in obedience — beginner, black and white photo level 3, and color photograph level 3.
Jebediah Moore
Jebediah Moore won blue ribbons in junior swine showmanship, market swine, and other breeds and crossbred.
Caden Nickelson
Caden Nickelson received a purple ribbon in woodworking level 2 and a blue ribbon in woodworking level 2.
Megan Paddock
Megan Paddock was champion in market steer and reserve champion in market steer. Megan received two blue ribbons in market steer.
Charlee Parks
Charlee Parks was overall grand champion in level 2 style review constructed garment. Charlee received a purple ribbon in level 2 clothing buymanship—girls casual, as well as blue ribbons in junior division favorite foods (13 years and under), visual arts and crafts level 2, clothing article, garment or outfit level 2, food exhibit level 2, level 2 clothing buymanship—girls dress, self determined level 2, leve 2 style review constructed garment; red ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2, food exhibit level 2, soft spreads—one jar, color photo level 2; and white ribbons in air rifle and archery.
Kada Parks
Kada Parks was champion in self determined level 4 and champion in wildlife and sport fishing level 4. Kada received purple ribbons in color photo level 4, food exhibit level 4, visual arts and crafts level 4; blue ribbons in self determined level 4, wildlife and sport fishing level 4, black and white photo level 4, color photo level 4, level 4 clothing buymanship—girls dress, level 4 clothing buymanship—girls formal, home environment single exhibit, food exhibit level 4, educational foods and nutrition exhibit level 4, clothing article, garment or outfit level 4, visual arts and crafts level 4, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, fabric and fiber arts level 4; and white ribbons in tomato, tomato products–one jar and soft spreads—one jar.
Makenna Parks
Makenna Parks was reserve champion in junior division favorite foods (13 years and under). Makenna received purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2 and food exhibit level 2; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 2, woodworking level 2, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, visual arts and crafts level 2, clothing article, garment or outfit level 2, food exhibit level 2,level 2 style review constructed garment, level 2 clothing buymanship—girls dress; red ribbons in woodworking level 2, air rifle, color photo level 2, self determined level 2; and white ribbons in archery and soft spreads—one jar.
Miley Parks
Miley Parks received a purple ribbon in food exhibit level 3; blue ribbons in self determined level 3, level three clothing buymanship—girls casual, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls dress, home environment single exhibit, archery, air rifle, visual arts and crafts level 3, junior division favorite foods (13 years and under), clothing & textile educational exhibit level 3; and red ribbons in color photograph level 3, food exhibit level 3, clothing article, garment or outfit level 3, and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Norman Parks
Norman Parks received blue ribbons in junior division favorite foods (13 years and under), visual arts and crafts level 3, food exhibit level 3, level 3 style review constructed garment, level 3 clothing buymanship—boys casual, clothing buymanship—boys dress; red ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, archery; and a white ribbon in soft spreads—one jar.
Patience Parks
Patience Parks was champion in food exhibit level 1, and champion in junior division favorite foods (13 years and under). She received purple ribbons in food exhibit level 1, level 1 clothing buymanship—girls casual, visual arts and crafts level 1, fabric and fiber arts level 1; blue ribbons in home environment single exhibit, color photo level 1, self determined level 1, level 1 style review constructed garment, level 1 clothing buymanship—girls dress, educational foods and nutrition exhibit level 1, clothing article, garment or outfit level 1, visual arts and crafts level 1; and red ribbons in fabric and fiber arts level 1, soft spreads—one jar, color photo level 1, visual arts and crafts level 1, woodworking level 1.
Garrett Parks II
Garrett Parks II was overall reserve grand champion in clothing article, garment or outfit level 4, and champion in senior division favorite foods (14 years and older). He received purple ribbons in clothing article, garment or outfit level 4, food exhibit level 4, archery, level 4 clothing buymanship—boys casual; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, level 4 clothing buymanship—boys dress, food exhibit level 4; and red ribbons in color photo level 4, and soft spreads—one jar.
Chaylin Peine
Chaylin Peine was champion in market swine, champion in duroc, and reserve champion in market steer. Chaylin received blue ribbons in senior beef showmanship, senior swine showmanship, market swine, duroc, and market steer.
Danyka Pointer
Danyka Pointer was reserve champion in market swine. Danyka received blue ribbons in market swine and senior swine showmanship.
Taryn Poole
Taryn Poole received a blue ribbon in market swine.
Rhett Pope
Rhett Pope was overall reserve grand champion and champion in market steer, champion in beef showmanship, and champion in junior sheep showmanship. He received a lavender ribbon in market steer; and blue ribbons in market steer, kit assembled—all age categories, junior beef showmanship and junior sheep showmanship.
Colter Powell
Colter Powell was reserve champion in halter—stock type gelding (all ages) and reserve champion in intermediate showmanship. Colter received purple ribbons in halter—stock type gelding (all ages), intermediate western pleasure, intermediate pole bending, intermediate barrel racing, intermediate flag race and intermediate goat tying; blue ribbons in intermediate meat goat showmanship, intermediate horsemanship, pleasure pairs, intermediate reining, working ranch horse intermediate, intermediate trail, registered breeding doe meat goat, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, other brands and crossbred, and market swine; a red ribbon in intermediate showmanship; and white ribbons in breakaway roping and team roping.
Jackson Powell
Jackson Powell was reserve champion in senior showmanship. Jackson received purple ribbons in senior trail, senior barrel racing, senior flag race and senior goat tying; blue ribbons in registered bedding doe meat goat, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, halter—stock type gelding (all ages), pleasure pairs, senior pole bending and senior meat goat showmanship; red ribbons in senior showmanship, senior horsemanship, senior western pleasure, senior reining, and working ranch horse senior; and a white ribbon in breakaway roping.
Masen Powell
Masen Powell was champion in halter—stock type gelding (all ages). Masen received purple ribbons in halter—stock type gelding (all ages), and senior goat tying; blue ribbons in senior meat goat showmanship, senior horsemanship, senior western pleasure, pleasure pairs, senior pole bending, senior barrel racing, registered breeding doe meat goat and crossbred breeding doe meat goat; red ribbons in senior showmanship, working ranch horse senior, senior trail, and senior flag race; and a white ribbon in breakaway roping.
Adeline Randall
Adeline Randall was champion in intermediate rabbit showmanship. Adeline received blue ribbons in intermediate rabbit showmanship, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls casual, and food exhibit level 3; and a white ribbon in senior doe.
Adison Randall
Adison Randall was champion in senior rabbit showmanship. Adison received a purple ribbon in level 4 clothing buymanship—girls casual, blue ribbon in senior rabbit showmanship, and a red ribbon in senior buck.
Adryn Randall
Adryn Randall was overall grand champion in reading level 1 and champion in bucket calf. Adryn received a purple ribbon in level 1 clothing buymanship—girls casual; blue ribbons in bucket calf, reading level 1, and self determined level 1; and a red ribbon in food exhibit level 2.
Josiah Randall
Josiah Randall received purple ribbons in self determined level 3, food exhibit level 3, and level 2 clothing buymanship—boys casual; and a red ribbon in reading level 2.
Grace Ray
Grace Ray received purple ribbons in black and white photo level 3 and fabric and arts level 3; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3 and decorated cake, bag and tip or fondant; and a red ribbon in color photograph level 3.
Ian Ray
Ian Ray received a purple ribbon in fabric and fiber arts level 1; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, black and white photo level 1; and red ribbon in color photo level 1.
Abigail Rhynerson
Abigail Rhynerson received blue ribbons in senior meat goat showmanship, senior swine showmanship and market swine.
Dawson Rhynerson
Dawson Rhynerson was reserve champion in market swine and reserve champion in Yorkshires. Dawson received blue ribbons in market swine, Yorkshires, junior swine showmanship and junior meat goat showmanship.
Chloe Riley
Chloe Riley was overall reserve grand champion and champion in junior division favorite foods (13 years and under). Chloe received purple ribbons in color photograph level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls causal, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls dress, intermediate showmanship; blue ribbons in computer enhanced or manipulated photo level 3, food exhibit level 3, agility 1 off lead; red ribbons in rally obedience 2 off lead, visual arts and crafts level 3, and a white ribbon in obedience—novice.
Rylan Rogers
Rylan Rogers received blue ribbons in market swine and senior swine showmanship.
Remi Rothlisberger
Remi Rothlisberger was champion in other. Remi received blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship, other and market swine.
Joshua Sandness
Joshua Sandness was champion in senior showmanship. Joshua received purple ribbons, senior horsemanship, senior western pleasure, working ranch horse senior, senior trail; and blue ribbons in senior showmanship and senior reining.
Levi Schlesener
Levi Schlesener was champion in bucket calf and reserve champion in junior swine showmanship. Levi received a lavender ribbon in junior swine showmanship, a purple ribbon in woodworking level 2, and blue ribbons in junior sheep showmanship, market swine and bucket calf
Peyton Schlesener
Peyton Schlesener was champion in self determined level 1. Peyton received a purple ribbon in self determined level 1, and blue ribbons in bucket calf, market swine, beginner sheep showmanship and beginner swine showmanship
Anna Schneider
Anna Schneider received a blue ribbon in market swine
Gia Schneider
Gia Schneider received a blue ribbon in market swine
Bryson Schull
Bryson Schull was overall grand champion and champion in self determined level 3, reserve champion in intermediate beef showmanship, reserve champion in market swine and reserve champion in market steer. Bryson received purple ribbons in self determined level 3, color photograph level 3; and blue ribbons in market swine, market steer, welding level 3, intermediate swine showmanship, black and white photo level 3 and intermediate beef showmanship
Heath Schull
Heath Schull was overall grand champion and champion in bred and owned market beef, judge’s choice in woodworking level 2, champion in junior swine showmanship, champion in junior and spring yearling heifer, champion in other breeds and crossbred and reserve champion in market swine. He received purple ribbons in junior swine showmanship, woodworking level 2; and blue ribbons in intermediate beef showmanship, color photo level 2, self determined level 2, crossbred, junior sheep showmanship, market steer, bred and owned market beef, other breeds and crossbred, and market swine
Landon Schull
Landon Schull received blue ribbons in woodworking level 2, food exhibit level 2, junior sheep showmanship, black and white photograph level 2, color photo level 2; and a red ribbon in color photo level 2
Parker Schwarz
Parker Schwarz was champion in intermediate beef showmanship and market heifer. Parker received a purple ribbon in color photograph level 3; blue ribbons in intermediate beef showmanship, black and white level 3, market heifer; and a red ribbon in color photograph level 3
Eden Shakir
Eden Shakir received a red ribbon in beginner showmanship and white ribbons in obedience—beginner, pre-agility 1 on lead and rally obedience 1
Vaelor Shakir
Vaelor Shakir received a purple ribbon in pre-agility 1 on lead; red ribbon in rally obedience 1; and white ribbons in obedience—beginner and intermediate showmanship
Kadence Shelton
Kadence Shelton was reserve champion in woodworking level 3 and reserve champion in pet. Kadence received lavender ribbons in woodworking level 3 and pet; purple ribbons in black and white photo level 3 and computer enhanced or manipulated photo level 3; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, intermediate meat goat showmanship, color photograph level 3; and red ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3 and food exhibit level 3
Kalvern Shelton
Kalvern Shelton received blue ribbons in food exhibit level 3 and black and white photo level 3, and red ribbons in color photograph level 3 and computer enhanced or manipulated photo level 3.
Zander Shideler
Zander Shideler was overall grand champion and champion in market swine, overall reserve grand champion and reserve champion in other breeds and crossbred and champion in market swine. Zander received lavender and blue ribbons in other breeds and crossbred; purple and blue ribbons in market swine; and a blue ribbon in beginner swine showmanship.
Freely Skipper
Freely Skipper was champion in beginner sheep showmanship. Freely received blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, black and white photo level 1, color photo level 1, beginner sheep showmanship, crossbred, self determined level 1; and a red ribbon in color photo level 1.
Olive Skipper
Oliver Skipper received a purple ribbon in color photograph level 3; blue ribbons in self determined level 3, color photograph level 3, visual arts and crafts level 3; and red ribbons in self determined level 3, black and white photo level 3 and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Shiloh Skipper
Shiloh Skipper received purple ribbons in black and white photo level 4, color photo level 4; and blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 4 and color photo level 4.
Willow Skipper
Willow Skipper received blue ribbons in color photo level 2, self determined level 2, visual arts and crafts level 2; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, self determined level 2, and visual arts and crafts level 2.
Kora Stainbrook
Kora Stainbrook was champion in market steer and reserve champion in beginner beef showmanship. Kora received a purple ribbon in food exhibit level 1; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, market swine level 1, market steer level 1, junior and spring yearling heifer, beginner beef showmanship, beginner swine showmanship and food exhibit level 1.
Mason Stainbrook
Mason Stainbrook was champion in beginner beef showmanship and reserve champion in junior and spring yearling heifer. Mason received blue ribbons in beginner swine showmanship, beginner beef showmanship, junior and spring yearling heifer, market steer and market swine.
Gentry Stevens
Gentry Stevens was reserve champion in bucket calf. Gentry received purple ribbons in black and white photo level 1 and level 1 clothing buymanship—girls casual; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 1, bucket calf, decorated cake, big and tip or fondant, beginner meat goat showmanship, food exhibit level 1, level 1 clothing buymanship—girls formal, and a red ribbon in color photo level 1.
Laramie Stevens
Laramie Stevens received purple ribbons in level 3 clothing buymanship—girls casual, black and white photo level 3, and visual arts and crafts level 3; blue ribbons in level 3 clothing buymanship—girls dress, food exhibit level 3, black and white photo level 3, color photograph level 3, intermediate meat goat showmanship, decorated cake, bag and tip or fondant, and visual arts and crafts level 3.
Isabella Stolle
Isabella Stolle was overall reserve grand champion and reserve champion in wildlife and sport fishing level 3. Isabella received purple ribbons in wildlife and sport fishing level 3, visual arts and crafts level 3, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls formal, color photograph level 3, food exhibit level 3; blue ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, intermediate meat goat showmanship, black and white photo level 3; and a red ribbon in black and white photo level 3.
Ryan Stolle
Ryan Stolle was overall reserve grand champion in flower arrangement—fresh flowers and champion in wildlife and sport fishing level 2. Ryan received purple ribbons in wildlife and sport fishing level 2, visual arts and crafts level 2, black and white photo level 2, color photo level 2, food exhibit level 2; and blue ribbons in junior meat goat showmanship, color photo level 2, and food exhibit level 2.
Kaden Stroup
Kaden Stroup was overall grand champion and champion in other breeds and crossbred, overall reserve grand champion and champion in junior and spring yearling heifer, overall reserve grand champion in market swine, champion in senior swine showmanship, champion in senior beef showmanship, champion in market steer and champion in market swine. Kaden received a purple ribbon in senior swine showmanship; and blue ribbons in senior beef showmanship, other breeds and crossbred, junior and spring yearling heifer, market steer and market swine.
Kallynn Stroup
Kallynn Stroup was overall grand champion in level 4 clothing buymanship—girls casual and reserve grand champion in senior swine showmanship. Kallynn received a lavender ribbon in senior swine showmanship; purple ribbons in level 4 clothing buymanship—girls casual, level 4 clothing buymanship—girls dress, succulents; blue ribbons in market swine, color photo level 4, food exhibit level 4; and a red ribbon in black and white photo level 4.
Kirbie Stroup
Kirbie Stroup was champion in intermediate swine showmanship and champion in market swine. Kirbie received purple ribbons in intermediate swine showmanship, black and white photo level 3; and blue ribbons in color photograph level 3, succulents, and market swine.
Ethan Teagarden
Ethan Teagarden received a blue ribbon in market swine.
Justus Teagarden
Justus Teagarden received blue ribbons in market swine.
Wesley Teagarden
Wesley Teagarden was overall reserve grand champion and champion in self determined level 2, Wesley received purple ribbons in junior showmanship, kit assembled—all ages categories, and self determined level 2; blue ribbons in pre-agility 1 on lead, rally obedience 1, registered breeding doe meat goat, crossbred breeding doe meat goat, junior meat goat showmanship, food exhibit level 2; and a white ribbon in obedience—beginner.
Wylie Teagarden
Wylie Teagarden received two blue ribbons in market swine.
Marlee Thompson
Marlee Thompson received a blue ribbon in market swine.
Callum Troxel
Callum Troxel was champion in beginner swine showmanship, reserve champion in market swine and reserve champion in beginner sheep showmanship. Callum received purple ribbons in beginner swine showmanship and black and white photo level 1; blue ribbons in market swine, food exhibit level 1, color photo level 1, beginner sheep showmanship; and a red ribbon in color photo level 1.
Carsten Troxel
Carsten Troxel was reserve champion in junior sheep showmanship. Carsten received blue ribbons in junior sheep showmanship and color photo level 2; and a red ribbon in color photo level 2.
Colby Troxel
Colby Troxel was champion in other breeds and crossbred. Colby received a purple ribbon in color photo level 4; and blue ribbons in senior sheep showmanship, food exhibit level 4 and other breeds and crossbred.
Bailey Umphenour
Bailey Umphenour received a blue ribbon in senior sheep showmanship.
Breck Umphenour
Breck Umphenour was champion in intermediate showmanship. Breck received blue ribbons in black and white photo level 3, pleasure pairs, intermediate trail, intermediate pole bending, intermediate barrel racing, intermediate flag race, intermediate goat tying, level 3 clothing buymanship—girls casual, visual arts and crafts level 3; red ribbons in color photograph level 3, halter stock type mares (all ages), intermediate showmanship, intermediate horsemanship, intermediate western pleasure; and a white ribbon in working ranch horse intermediate.
Brena Umphenour
Brena Umphenourwas reserve champion in nearly two year old and older female. Brena received purple ribbons in level 4 clothing buymanship—girls dress, color photo level 4; and blue ribbons in market swine, nearly two year old and older female, level 4 clothing buymanship—girls formal and color photo level 4.
Dally Umphenour
Dally Umphenour was champion in halter stock type mares (all ages) and champion in beginner showmanship. Dally received purple ribbons in halter stock type mares (all ages), beginner horsemanship, beginner barrel racing beginner flag race; blue ribbons in beginner showmanship, beginner western pleasure, pleasure pairs, beginner flag race, obedience—beginner, pre-agility 1 on lead, beginner showmanship; red ribbons in working ranch horse junior, beginner trail, beginner reining; and a white ribbon in beginner pole bending.
Garrett Umphenour
Garrett Umphenour received blue ribbons in beginner sheep showmanship and crossbread.
Bowen Wade
Bowen Wade was overall grand champion and champion in woodworking level 4. Bowen received a purple ribbon in woodworking level 4; and blue ribbons in other breeds and crossbred and market swine.
Josie Wade
Josie Wade was reserve champion in market swine. Josie received a blue ribbon in market swine.
Jude Wade
Jude Wade received purple ribbons in visual arts and crafts level 3, and color photograph level 3; blue ribbons in market swine and visual arts and crafts level 3, color photograph level 3; and red ribbons in black and white photo level 3 and food exhibit level 3.
Ren Wade
Ren Wade received a blue ribbon in market swine and a red ribbon in food exhibit level 2.
Cooper Watson
Cooper Watson was overall reserve grand champion and champion in woodworking level 2. Cooper received a purple ribbon in woodworking level 2.
Destiny Weldon
Destiny Weldon received a blue ribbon in market swine.
Halle West
Halle West was reserve champion market steer, reserve champion junior meat goat showmanship, and reserve champion junior beef showmanship. Halle received a lavender ribbon in junior meat goat showmanship, and blue ribbons in market steer and junior beef showmanship.
Corbin White
Corbin White received blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship and market swine.
Tucker Wilcox
Tucker Wilcox was champion in woodworking level 1 and reserve champion in food exhibit level 1. Tucker received purple ribbons in woodworking level 1 and food exhibit level 1; blue ribbons in food exhibit level 1 and color photo level 1; and red ribbons in decorated cake, bag and tip or fondant and black and white photo level 1.
Jayden Willard
Jayden Willard received a purple ribbon in black and white photo level 4; blue ribbons in senior meat goat showmanship, color photo level 4, food exhibit level 4, clothing and textile educational exhibit level 4, senior swine showmanship level 4, visual arts and crafts level 4, market swine; and a red ribbon in clothing and textile educational exhibit 4.
Jeremy Jack Willard
Jeremy Jack Willard received a purple ribbon in black and white photo level 3, and a blue ribbon in intermediate meat goat showmanship.
Hayden Wunderly
Hayden Wunderly received a blue ribbon in food exhibit level 2, and red ribbons in black and white photo level 2 and color photo level 2.
Jordyn Zaman
Jordyn Zaman received blue ribbons in black and white photo level 1, color photo level 1, bucket calf; and a red ribbon in color photo level 1.
