MOUND CITY — There will be plenty to celebrate at this year’s Linn County Fair, which kicks off Saturday, July 31.
Not only will the fair be returning to its familiar format after having to make several modifications last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Last year would have marked the milestone anniversary of the fair, which began in 1870, but the celebration was delayed until this year due to the pandemic.
Fair staples like the demolition derby, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, and PRCA Rodeo were all canceled last year due to the pandemic, but all three evening grandstand events are back this year.
It’s not the first time in the fair’s 150-year history that events were canceled. In 1943, the fair was canceled due to increasing cases of infantile paralysis. In 1944, the fair was canceled again while most people were using their efforts to fight the war on the home front, according to history listed on the fair’s website at linncountyfair.org.
This year’s fair will be packed with the usual 4-H activities, livestock shows and vendors. There also will be special anniversary events, including the exhibition of memorabilia from previous fairs and a raffle at the nightly events for engraved Henry “Big Boy” rifles commemorating 150 years of the fair.
The Linn County Fair & Rodeo is one of the top five largest county fairs in Kansas, and a lot has happened over the past 150 years to make that happen. One of the most notable changes occurred in 1946, with the purchase of land where the fair still resides today.
The changes continue today, as this year’s fair will feature a new announcer’s stand at the rodeo arena. The new “crow’s nest” replaces a 1970s-era structure and features an additional 100 square feet of floor space, said John Teagarden, fair official.
Barkers Welding Services of La Cygne is doing the construction.
