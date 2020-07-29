As of press time, two candidates have applied to participate in the 2020 Linn County Fair queen competition.
The following is both of their submitted bios and photographs.
Jackie Beltz
Jackie is a 2020 graduate of Pleasanton High School, and she is the daughter of James and Raquel Beltz of Pleasanton.
She has been involved in PHS Cheer & Stunt, including representing Linn County in the All American London Tour, volleyball, Pleasanton Dinner Theatre, Student Council and several clubs, yearbook, choir, band and community service. She is also active in the First Baptist Church of Mound City.
Jackie plans to attend Ottawa University on a competitive cheer scholarship and earn a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in English and science.
Josie Teagarden
Josie is a 2020 graduate of Prairie View High School, and she is the daughter of Wade and Christine Teagarden of La Cygne.
She has been involved in Prairie View FFA, Cadmus 4-H Club, varsity cross country, and her church and youth group at First Baptist Church of Mound City. Josie plans to attend Kansas State University this fall, pursuing a degree in marketing.
