MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Aug. 5-13 at the fairgrounds in Mound City.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at the arena.
The audience will be in for a treat. The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be featured at the rodeo. The Shidler, Okla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of the PRCA Act of the Year.
Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the fair.
Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Mia Meik, Taryn Poole and Remi Rothlisberger are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen.
The coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, before the start of the demolition derby in the arena.
Local and regional pullers will participate in the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, which starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
The livestock show arena will be a busy place throughout the week, with the 4-H sheep show taking place Monday, Aug. 8, followed by the 4-H goat show on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the livestock show arena will feature bucket calf showmanship, 4-H/FFA open class dairy show and 4-H/FFA swine show.
The beef ahow is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, followed on Friday by the 4-H/FFA round robin showmanship, livestock judging contest and the Farm Bureau-sponsored pedal pull (consult the fair schedule on Page 2 for start times).
Infrastructure improvements made for the 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo include installation of new sidewalks from the east arena ticket booth to the north and south bleachers, and the installation of a “French drain” system around the inside perimeter of the arena.
