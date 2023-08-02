MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Saturday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 12, at the fairgrounds in Mound City.
Claire Caldwell, Cierra Lindsey, Ella Merritt, Kelsee Poole and Danielle Slinkard are vying for the title of 2023 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. The coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, before the start of the demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. in the arena.
The demolition derby will take place in one night this year, as opposed to being split into two nights like it was last year.
Queen candidates are selling tickets for nightly events, including the demolition derby, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, and PRCA Rodeo.
Local and regional pullers will participate in the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, which starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
The PRCA Championship Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at the arena.
The rodeo will feature rodeo clown Shawn “Boom Boom” Thompson, as well as trick rider Haley Proctor.
The livestock show arena will be a busy place throughout the week, with the 4-H sheep show taking place Monday, Aug. 7, followed by the 4-H goat show on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the livestock show arena will feature bucket calf showmanship, 4-H/FFA open class dairy show and 4-H/FFA swine show.
The beef show is set for Thursday, Aug. 10, followed on Friday by the 4-H/FFA round robin showmanship, livestock judging contest and the Farm Bureau-sponsored pedal pull.
Many other activities will be taking place at the fairgrounds throughout the week.
The Linn County Fair began in 1870 and has been going strong for more than 150 years. It is widely considered to be the second oldest fair in Kansas, and the PRCA Rodeo celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.
The success of the fair is dependent on a number of volunteers, including John Teagarden, who has served on the Linn County Fair and Rodeo Board for 55 years.
In January, Teagarden was inducted into the Kansas Fairs & Festivals Association Hall of Fame during a convention in Topeka.
