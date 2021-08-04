Saturday, July 31
9:30 a.m., Enter/Judge 4-H Clothing & Textiles, First Baptist Church (All articles, garments, educational exhibits, buymanship and construction)
3 p.m., Non-dress rehearsal for Style Revue & Performing Arts, First Baptist Church
7 p.m., 4-H Style Revue & Performing Arts, First Baptist Church
Sunday, Aug. 1
11 a.m., 4-H Horse Show check-in, Indoor Arena
Noon, 4-H Horse Show, Indoor Arena
Friday, Aug. 6
8 p.m., Team Demolition Derby, Arena
Saturday, Aug. 7
7:30 a.m. to noon, Cleanup and setup Open Class, Floral Hall
9 a.m. to noon, Clean and setup, 4-H Building
7:30 p.m., Queen Coronation, Arena
8 p.m., Demolition Derby, Arena
Sunday, Aug. 8
8 a.m., Check-in for 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building
9 a.m., 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building
Noon, Check-in for 4-H Pet/Specialty Animal, Multi-Purpose Building
12:30 p.m., Pet Show/Specialty Animal, Multi-Purpose Building
7 p.m., Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, Arena
Monday, Aug. 9
7 to 9 a.m., Sheep weigh-in, Livestock Arena
8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Enter/Judge 4-H Foods & Nutrition, 4-H Building
1 to 3 p.m., Enter/Judge Photography, Visual Arts & Fiber Arts, 4-H Building
1 to 7 p.m., Enter Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall (Except Farm, Garden & Floral)
6 p.m., 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Show Arena
Tuesday, Aug. 10
7 to 9 a.m., Goat weigh-in, Livestock Arena
7:30 a.m. to noon, Enter Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall (Except Farm, Garden & Floral)
8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Enter/Judge all other 4-H non-livestock exhibits, 4-H Building
10 a.m., All Goats must be on Fairgrounds, Judge 4-H & Open Class Booths, Banners & Bales
1 p.m., Judge Open Class Foods & Food Preservation, Floral Hall
6 p.m., 4-H Goat Show, Livestock Arena
7 p.m., Poultry, Dairy must be on Fairgrounds
Wednesday, Aug. 11
7 a.m., Frontier Farm Credit doughnuts & juice, Blair Building
7 to 9 a.m., Weigh Market Swine, Livestock Arena
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Enter Open Class Farm & Garden Exhibits, Ag Building
8:30 a.m. to noon, Enter Open Class Floral Entries, Floral Hall
9 a.m., All swine must be on grounds
9 a.m., Judge Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall
9-10 a.m., Weigh Market Beef, Livestock Arena
9:30 a.m., 4-H Bucket Calf interviews, 4-H Building
10 a.m., All beef must be on Fairgrounds
10:30 a.m., 4-H Bucket Calf Showmanship, Livestock Show Arena
11:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA Open Class Dairy Show, Livestock Show Arena
1 p.m., Judge Open Class Floral exhibits, Floral Hall
6 p.m., 4-H/FFA Swine Show, Livestock Show Arena
7 p.m., Dairy Cattle & Dairy Goats can be released
Thursday, Aug. 12
9 a.m., 4-H/Open Class Poultry judging, Poultry Barn
9 a.m., Judge Open Class Farm & Garden exhibits, Ag Building
10 a.m., 4-H/Open Class Rabbit judging, Poultry Barn
Noon, Sign-up must be completed for Livestock Sale, Fair Office/Ag Building
2 p.m., Jr. Leaders Corn Hole Tournament, Blair Building
2 to 4 p.m., Kid’s Day, East of 4-H Building
1-3 p.m., 4-H State Fair sign-up, 4-H Building
3 p.m., Silent Auction sign-up deadline, 4-H Building
6 p.m., Beef Show, Livestock Show Arena
Friday, Aug. 13
9 a.m., 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship, Livestock Show Arena
11 a.m. to noon, Kids Petting Zoo, Beef Barn
10:30 a.m., Livestock judging contest, Livestock Show Arena
4 p.m., 4-H/FFA award presentation, Livestock Show Arena
5 p.m., Registration Farm Bureau sponsored Pedal Pull, Multi-Purpose Building
5:30 p.m., Farm Bureau sponsored Pedal Pull, Livestock Show Arena
6 p.m., Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church Band, Blair Building
6 p.m., 4-H and Open Class exhibits released and animals not in Livestock Auction
8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, Arena
Saturday, Aug. 14
8-8:30 a.m., Youth Fishing Derby check-in, Derby at 8:30 a.m., Sugar Creek
10 a.m. to noon, 4-H Silent Auction, north end of Beef Barn
10 a.m., Livestock Auction, Livestock Show Arena
After auction, Auction Buyer Appreciation Dinner, Blair Building
10 a.m., Youth Casting Contest, Sugar Creek
1:30 p.m., Cleanup 4-H Building grounds (4-H clubs: Cadmus, Valley Rangers, Busy Workers and Thunderbirds)
8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, Arena
