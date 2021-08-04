200804_mr_ln_fair_schedule_01

Zander Shideler performs during the swine show at the Linn County Fair in 2020. This year’s fair runs from Friday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 14.

 Photo by Grace Aust

Saturday, July 31

9:30 a.m., Enter/Judge 4-H Clothing & Textiles, First Baptist Church (All articles, garments, educational exhibits, buymanship and construction)

3 p.m., Non-dress rehearsal for Style Revue & Performing Arts, First Baptist Church

7 p.m., 4-H Style Revue & Performing Arts, First Baptist Church

Sunday, Aug. 1

11 a.m., 4-H Horse Show check-in, Indoor Arena

Noon, 4-H Horse Show, Indoor Arena

Friday, Aug. 6

8 p.m., Team Demolition Derby, Arena

Saturday, Aug. 7

7:30 a.m. to noon, Cleanup and setup Open Class, Floral Hall

9 a.m. to noon, Clean and setup, 4-H Building

7:30 p.m., Queen Coronation, Arena

8 p.m., Demolition Derby, Arena

Sunday, Aug. 8

8 a.m., Check-in for 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building

9 a.m., 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building

Noon, Check-in for 4-H Pet/Specialty Animal, Multi-Purpose Building

12:30 p.m., Pet Show/Specialty Animal, Multi-Purpose Building

7 p.m., Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, Arena

Monday, Aug. 9

7 to 9 a.m., Sheep weigh-in, Livestock Arena

8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Enter/Judge 4-H Foods & Nutrition, 4-H Building

1 to 3 p.m., Enter/Judge Photography, Visual Arts & Fiber Arts, 4-H Building

1 to 7 p.m., Enter Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall (Except Farm, Garden & Floral)

6 p.m., 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Show Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 10

7 to 9 a.m., Goat weigh-in, Livestock Arena

7:30 a.m. to noon, Enter Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall (Except Farm, Garden & Floral)

8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Enter/Judge all other 4-H non-livestock exhibits, 4-H Building

10 a.m., All Goats must be on Fairgrounds, Judge 4-H & Open Class Booths, Banners & Bales

1 p.m., Judge Open Class Foods & Food Preservation, Floral Hall

6 p.m., 4-H Goat Show, Livestock Arena

7 p.m., Poultry, Dairy must be on Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Aug. 11

7 a.m., Frontier Farm Credit doughnuts & juice, Blair Building

7 to 9 a.m., Weigh Market Swine, Livestock Arena

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Enter Open Class Farm & Garden Exhibits, Ag Building

8:30 a.m. to noon, Enter Open Class Floral Entries, Floral Hall

9 a.m., All swine must be on grounds

9 a.m., Judge Open Class exhibits, Floral Hall

9-10 a.m., Weigh Market Beef, Livestock Arena

9:30 a.m., 4-H Bucket Calf interviews, 4-H Building

10 a.m., All beef must be on Fairgrounds

10:30 a.m., 4-H Bucket Calf Showmanship, Livestock Show Arena

11:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA Open Class Dairy Show, Livestock Show Arena

1 p.m., Judge Open Class Floral exhibits, Floral Hall

6 p.m., 4-H/FFA Swine Show, Livestock Show Arena

7 p.m., Dairy Cattle & Dairy Goats can be released

Thursday, Aug. 12

9 a.m., 4-H/Open Class Poultry judging, Poultry Barn

9 a.m., Judge Open Class Farm & Garden exhibits, Ag Building

10 a.m., 4-H/Open Class Rabbit judging, Poultry Barn

Noon, Sign-up must be completed for Livestock Sale, Fair Office/Ag Building

2 p.m., Jr. Leaders Corn Hole Tournament, Blair Building

2 to 4 p.m., Kid’s Day, East of 4-H Building

1-3 p.m., 4-H State Fair sign-up, 4-H Building

3 p.m., Silent Auction sign-up deadline, 4-H Building

6 p.m., Beef Show, Livestock Show Arena

Friday, Aug. 13

9 a.m., 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship, Livestock Show Arena

11 a.m. to noon, Kids Petting Zoo, Beef Barn

10:30 a.m., Livestock judging contest, Livestock Show Arena

4 p.m., 4-H/FFA award presentation, Livestock Show Arena

5 p.m., Registration Farm Bureau sponsored Pedal Pull, Multi-Purpose Building

5:30 p.m., Farm Bureau sponsored Pedal Pull, Livestock Show Arena

6 p.m., Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church Band, Blair Building

6 p.m., 4-H and Open Class exhibits released and animals not in Livestock Auction

8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, Arena

Saturday, Aug. 14

8-8:30 a.m., Youth Fishing Derby check-in, Derby at 8:30 a.m., Sugar Creek

10 a.m. to noon, 4-H Silent Auction, north end of Beef Barn

10 a.m., Livestock Auction, Livestock Show Arena

After auction, Auction Buyer Appreciation Dinner, Blair Building

10 a.m., Youth Casting Contest, Sugar Creek

1:30 p.m., Cleanup 4-H Building grounds (4-H clubs: Cadmus, Valley Rangers, Busy Workers and Thunderbirds)

8 p.m., PRCA Championship Rodeo, Arena

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.