PLEASANTON – Linn County firefighter Josh Haynes was critically injured while fighting a blaze Monday, June 20, at Carpenter Chiropractic Health Center in Pleasanton.
The center is owned and operated by Chase Carpenter at 714 Main St. in Pleasanton.
John Ham, public information officer for the Kansas City field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said the fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Ham said members of the Pleasanton Fire Department and Linn County Rural Fire District No. 1 in Pleasanton initially responded to the fire, and a firefighter was critically injured while battling the blaze and had to be rescued by his fellow firefighters.
That firefighter, who has been identified by multiple sources as 35-year-old Josh Haynes, was transported by air ambulance to KU Medical Center.
Ham said that as of Tuesday night, the firefighter was reported to still be in critical condition.
Comments of support and prayers have been posted by multiple people and agencies on social media, including Miami County Emergency Medical Services, which posted on its Facebook page: “We are keeping Josh Haynes and all those that are close to him as well as the healthcare providers helping him heal in our thoughts and prayers.”
Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly posted on his Facebook page: “Josh was injured fighting a fire in Pleasanton, KS last night and is in critical condition. He has four children and [an] entire community praying for his recovery!”
The cause of the fire that destroyed the building is not yet known, but Ham said the ATF is investigating the fire at the request of the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Ham said there has been no evidence so far to suggest the fire was arson, but the ATF is often called to investigate incidents in which a firefighter is injured. Ham said the ATF is the only federal law enforcement agency with arson jurisdiction, which has allowed it to develop an extensive network of investigative resources.
Ham said ATF investigators planned to be back on the scene Wednesday, June 22, and additional investigators have been called in, including an electrical engineer and fire engineer. Ham expected an update on the investigation to be released soon.
