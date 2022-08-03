MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen.
Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
The queen coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, before the start of the demolition derby in the arena.
MIA MEIK
Mia, 15, will be a freshman at Pleasanton High School.
She is a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and Scouts of America.
She is active in the school choir, student council, plays basketball, runs cross country and track, competes in Scholars Bowl and is a cheerleader.
Mia has many community service hours and has worked to clean up school grounds, setting up and taking down for school events, fundraising, and has volunteered with Harvesters.
She has also spent volunteer hours helping landscape for church members, doing custodial work for her church and babysitting for church members.
Her hobbies include basketball, running, camping, swimming, painting, spending time with friends and family, cooking, hiking and singing.
Her goal is to attend a university to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and become a registered nurse.
Mia is the daughter of Nathen and Faith Meik of Pleasanton.
TARYN POOLE
Taryn, 16, will be a junior at Jayhawk-Linn High School.
She is a member of the Helping Hands 4-H Club and has been in 4-H for seven years.
She is a member of the JLHS FFA and has held several offices including greenhand secretary, chapter parliamentarian, chapter sentinel and has participated in events at state in horse judging and ag communications.
Taryn is a member of the FCCLA, plays softball, has done dance for 14 years, helped organize the Mound City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting and various benefits for local families.
The achievements she is most proud of are being in the starting lineup for softball since her freshman year, competing at state in softball and placing seventh at state in ag communications.
Her hobbies include high school, travel, softball, dance, hanging out with friends, family, FFA and helping on the farm.
Her goals are to play softball in college for at least two years and then finish her degree at Kansas State University.
Taryn is the daughter of Corey and Dezerae Poole of Mound City.
REMI ROTHLISBERGER
Remi, 17, will be a senior at Jayhawk-Linn High School.
She is a member of the JLHS FFA and is also involved in trapshooting and student council.
She is most proud of being in the Top 25 at the FFA conference, qualifying for state competition in trapshooting, competing at state in FFA in floriculture and in nursery and landscaping and attending FFA nationals.
Her hobbies include fishing, welding, hunting and hanging out with her friends and family.
Her future goals are to become a certified welder and to own land and raise livestock.
Remi is the daughter of Jason and Mendy Rothlisberger of Mound City.
