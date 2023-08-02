MOUND CITY — Five young women are vying for the title of 2023 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen.
Claire Caldwell, Cierra Lindsey, Ella Merritt, Kelsee Poole and Danielle Slinkard are this year’s candidates. The coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, before the start of the demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. in the arena.
Queen candidates are selling tickets for nightly events, including the demolition derby, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, and PRCA Rodeo.
Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
Bios of the five candidates are listed below.
CLAIRE CALDWELL
Claire Caldwell, 17, will be a senior at Prairie View High School. She is the daughter of Matt and Marcie Caldwell.
She has been involved in the Cadmus 4-H Club, and she has 12 years of experience in 4-H. She has held numerous 4-H offices, including reporter, secretary, council representative and 4-H council vice president.
She also is a four-year member of the Prairie View 4-H Chapter, having held the office of reporter.
She is a member of United Methodist Church and has been involved in a variety of activities, including volleyball, softball and trap shooting. She is the president of the Class of 2024.
She won Reserve Champion Carcass Steer at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show.
Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, hunting and fishing. She enjoys life and making the most of it that she can.
Her future goals are to succeed at college and choose the right career path. She also wants to find ways to serve her community.
CIERRA LINDSEY
Cierra Lindsey, 15, will be a junior at Jayhawk Linn High School. She is the daughter of Tracy Lindsey.
She has been involved in the Barn Harvesters 4-H Club, and she has eight years of experience in 4-H. She was secretary for three years and president for one year.
She is also a three-year member of the Jayhawk Linn FFA Chapter, holding the offices of greenhand secretary, chapter treasurer and chapter vice president. The past two years she has been part of the horse judging and livestock judging state teams.
She also is a member of the horse team, and last year they went to the National Western Roundup in Denver, Colo., to compete because previously that year they qualified by winning the state contest.
For the past two years, she has served as the barn manager during the summer, making sure there is good quality for the fair.
She has been involved in a variety of activities, including National Honor Society, band, choir and volleyball.
She is a member of The Barn church and participates in the youth group, as well as helping in the nursery during church service.
She also helps manage the community garden in Mound City.
This year, she was the first member ever from Jayhawk Linn to be a member of the State FFA Band.
Her hobbies include band, church, spending time with family and hanging out with friends.
Her future goals include attending Kansas State University with a minor in horticulture and agronomy and major in agricultural education. She then would like to get a teaching job in Kansas or a neighboring state.
ELLA MERRITT
Ella Merritt, 18, is a recent graduate of Prairie View High School. She is the daughter of Shari and Grady Merritt.
She was a member of the Prairie View FFA Chapter, holding the office of Greenhand Sentinel.
She also participated in cheer for six years, including two years on the competition team.
She also participated in concert choir and trap shooting.
She is a member of the Westside Family Church Youth Group and Worship Team.
Her future goals include attending Johnson County Community College for her general education requirements and then transfering to Kansas State University or another four-year school to study physical therapy.
KELSEE POOLE
Kelsee Poole, 16, will be a junior at Jayhawk-Linn High School. She is the daughter of Mike Green.
She is a three-year member of the Jayhawk-Linn FFA Chapter.
She has competed in horse judging and poultry judging, and she has earned the Greenhand Degree and Blue Jacket Medal.
Her activities include basketball, volleyball and track. This year, she plans to join the wrestling team and may participate in the STARS welding program.
Her hobbies include riding horses, hanging out with friends an family, welding, riding four-wheelers, fishing, dancing and writing in her journal.
Her future goals include expanding her welding skills at Fort Scott Community College or pursuing training in equine physical therapy.
DANIELLE SLINKARD
Danielle Slinkard, 16, will be a junior at Jayhawk-Linn High School. She is the daughter of Kevin Slinkard and Karen Slinkard.
She is a four-year member of the Jayhawk-Linn FFA Chapter, serving as Greenhand officer.
She is a member First Baptist Church of Mound City and participates in 212 Youth Ministry.
She is an All-American Cheerleader, and her hobbies include riding, track and field, volleyball, cheerleading, FFA, showing horses and singing.
Her future goals are to attend Pittsburg State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management.
