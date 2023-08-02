230802_ln_fair_royalty_01

MOUND CITY — Five young women are vying for the title of 2023 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen.

Claire Caldwell, Cierra Lindsey, Ella Merritt, Kelsee Poole and Danielle Slinkard are this year’s candidates. The coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, before the start of the demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. in the arena.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.