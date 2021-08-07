MOUND CITY — The 2021 Linn County Fair and Rodeo will begin soon, and three young women are hopeful of becoming this year’s Linn County Fair and Rodeo Queen.
Each year, a Linn County Fair and Rodeo Queen is chosen based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The hard-working queen candidates also are participating in activities throughout the fair week.
Last year’s royalty event was a bit different because the evening events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen candidates submitted an application and essay and interviews were conducted at the beginning of the fair to select the queen. The choice was made based on volunteer/community involvement, activities in both school and community, as well as an interview and essay.
This year, the royalty pageant will be returning to its previous setup, with the winner being based on the number of event tickets sold.
Before they can enter the queen competition, potential candidates have to go through a vetting process, with several qualifications to be met.
Candidates must be a Linn County resident or an active member of a Linn County 4-H club or must be attending a Linn County school. Additionally, candidates must be single and must be between 14 and 21 years of age.
In addition to the queen title, the winning candidate will receive $1,000 minimum for highest ticket sales, according to the Fair’s website page.
The coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, before the 8 p.m. start of the demolition derby in the fairgrounds arena.
The queen coronation has been a highlight of the fair for nearly 70 years. The first queen was selected in 1952. The 2020 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen was Josie Teagarden.
This year’s queen candidates are: Haven Conner of Blue Mound, Addison Stokes-Todd of Blue Mound, and Bailey Umphenour of Pleasanton.
The following is submitted bios and photos of the candidates.
HAVEN CONNER
Haven, 17, is from Blue Mound and is a member of the Barn Harvesters 4-H Club. She has been president of the club for two years and secretary for one year.
She is a senior at Jayhawk-Linn High School and has spent 11 years in 4-H. Her favorite projects are photography and showing goats.
She has been in student council for four years, serving as treasurer one year and secretary one year. Her other activities include FCCLA, varsity cheerleader for four years, volleyball for four years, track for one year and softball for two years.
Her achievements include All-American Cheerleader for one year, Jayhawk Linn Top Twenty Award for two years and All-Jayhawk qualifier for four years.
She attends church at The Barn outside of Blue Mound and is active in missions.
Her hobbies include dancing, singing, photography, fishing, babysitting, spending time with friends and being an Auntie to 11 nephews.
She is looking toward a career in neonatal nursing.
Haven is the daughter of Tammi Conner.
ADDISON STOKES-TODD
Addison, 17, is from Blue Mound and is a senior at Jayhawk-Linn High School.
She is not a member of a 4-H Club or FFA Chapter.
She attends Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and her activities include Family Career & Community Leaders of America, Harvesters food pantry, cheer squad for five years and competitive dance for six years.
Her achievements include competing in the national cheer competition in Dallas and being a two-year member of the National Honor Society.
Her hobbies include volleyball, running, working out, fishing, riding horses and going on RZR rides, hanging out with friends and family, vacationing and spending time at the lake and beach.
Her future goals include attending a junior college for prerequisite classes and then become either an anesthesiologist or a nurse practitioner.
Addison is the daughter of Betsy Stokes and Ronnie Todd.
BAILEY UMPHENOUR
Bailey, 17, is from Pleasanton and is a senior at Pleasanton High School.
She is a member of the Valley Rangers 4-H Club. She has only been in 4-H for one year, but she has been in the Pleasanton FFA chapter for six years.
Her activities include basketball for eight years, softball for two years, Mid-Eastern Kansas Horse Association for two years, EKTEC for two years, school class treasurer, FFA vice president in 2020 and FFA president in 2021.
Her achievements include Reserve Champion winner of the 2020 World Paint Horse Association — Halter Class featuring Almighty Stylin, and Grand Champion winner of the 2021 World Paint Horse Association — Halter Class featuring Almighty Stylin.
Her hobbies include showing horses, working cattle and all-around ranch/farm working. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends.
Her future goal is to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to earn a degree in ranch management. Once she has completed her degree, she plans to return to her family ranch and continue to expand it.
Bailey is the daughter of Clint and April Umphenour, Lija David.
