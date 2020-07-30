MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair won’t look the same this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but several events are still scheduled to take place next week in Mound City.
Due to virus-related concerns, the fair board canceled the usual nightly grandstand events, including the demolition derby, Outlaw truck and tractor pull and PRCA rodeo.
Other canceled activities include all open class exhibits, livestock judging contest, Family and Consumer Sciences Judging Contest, and the 4-H/FFA Awards Presentation, among other things. Awards will be presented during the livestock, horse, pet, specialty animal and poultry shows. Awards for static exhibits will be available for pickup when the exhibits are picked up, according to the fair book.
There also will be no live 4-H or open class rabbit show due to the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2. 4-Hers enrolled in the rabbit project are welcome to enter a rabbit-related poster in the 4-H building exhibits. The posters will be judged with the wildlife projects, according to the fair book.
Some events are still taking place but have been modified due to the pandemic.
No spectators will be allowed at the livestock and horse shows or the dog, pet and specialty animal shows. Shows will be streamed via the Linn County 4-H Facebook page.
Youth will be allowed to show from their trailer. If exhibitors want or need to use a stall, they are asked to alternate stalls to maintain social distancing. Animals are not required to be housed at the fairgrounds during the week, however exhibitors are welcome to use a stall during fair week beginning Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. until Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. All stalls will need to be cleaned when exiting the fairgrounds, according to the fair book.
The following is a schedule of some of the key events as outlined in the fair book and accompanying supplement.
Sunday, Aug. 2
- 9 a.m. — 4-H Dog Show
- Noon — 4-H Pet & Specialty Animal Show
Monday, Aug. 3
- 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Sheep Show
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Goat & Dairy Show
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Swine Show
Thursday, Aug. 6
- 9 a.m. — 4-H Poultry & Fowl Show
- 1:30 p.m. — Bucket Calf Showmanship
- 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Beef Show
Friday, Aug. 7
- 5:30 p.m. — Farm Bureau Sponsored Pedal Pull
- 6 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Horse Show
Saturday, Aug. 8
- 10 a.m. — Livestock Auction & Silent Auction
The livestock auction will take place as usual. All animals to be sold in the auction will need to be checked in to the fairgrounds by 8 a.m. Saturday morning, if they were not stalled at the fairgrounds. The signup deadline for the livestock auction is noon Thursday, Aug. 6, according to the fair book.
