Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 have announced schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to weather conditions.
It's the second straight day the districts will shut down because of a winter snowstorm.
A second band of snow is expected to blanket Miami and Linn counties with one to four more inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Miami and Linn counties that remains in effect until noon Thursday.
NWS cautioned that the storm could produce slippery conditions for the morning commute Thursday.
