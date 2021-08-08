MOUND CITY — Their “union” card with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is titled “Music Director”.
But in “country boy speak,” they are the sound and music guy or gal that is hardly noticed at the rodeo performance unless their sound system messes up or the music is too loud.
“The Linn County Fair Rodeo is pleased to bring Garrison Panzer and his G-Panzer Sound Productions to this year’s Linn County Fair Rodeo,” said rodeo co-chairman Charley Johnson, of Prescott.
In addition to bringing a lot of high dollar, sophisticated sound equipment, the 24-year-old Lakin, Kan., native (now Stillwater, Okla.) brings nearly 20 years of rodeo experience to the arena.
“Rodeo has been an important part of our family for three generations,” Garrison said. “Various members of my immediate family have been and still are involved as competitors, rodeo judges, announcers, timers and rodeo secretaries.”
Starting with mutton busting, Garrison progressed through rodeo competition in Little Britches, Kansas junior high, high school, collegiate and amateur rodeos.
In addition to competing in National Little Britches Rodeo Association (NLBRA) rodeos, Garrison served as the NLBRA Youth President for three years during his high school years.
“I became intrigued about the production aspects of rodeo while serving on the NLBRA Youth Board,” he said. “I began studying the phrasing and timing of the announcers and sound personnel at an early age.”
Fast forward to 2021, Garrison Panzer is a busy, rising star in the competitive sound production business in rodeo and western events.
Among his “gigs” for this year: music director for Cinch Timed Event Championships, Guthrie, Okla.; Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping (largest in the world), Las Vegas; National High School Rodeo Finals, Lincoln, Neb., plus rodeos and events in at least six states.
“I’ll probably use eight speakers (he has 11) to cover your large arena at Mound City,” he said.
And with over 5,000 songs and song clips at his fingertips, Garrison Panzer will be able to match the music with the action.
“I’m looking forward to working with your announcer, Troy Goodridge, and funny man Gizmo McCracken,” Garrison said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with both of them — very good guys and talented professionals.
“Make plans to attend the PRCA Rodeo at Mound City Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, at 8 p.m.,” Garrison said. “We are going to have an exciting time.”
