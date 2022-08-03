MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City.
The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of the PRCA Act of the Year.
The act, which began in 1988 by cowboy John Payne, is the longest running premier act in rodeo.
Payne lost his right arm while helping demolish a house.
“I touched a 7200-volt electric line that should have been dead, but wasn’t,” Payne said. “While recovering from the electrocution, I contemplated my future as a cowboy with a missing arm.”
Even with a missing arm, Payne often “day worked” for area ranchers. He had a good set of horses and a pack of Black Mouth Cur dogs, specially bred and trained to gather wild cattle in rough country.
“I had calls from Oklahoma as well as seven or eight other states to ‘gather wild ones,’” Payne said. “Many of those pastures didn’t have a set of corrals, so the dogs and I loaded the strays in a stock trailer parked in a clearing.”
Back home, Payne started training a pair of Longhorn steers to load on the back of his pickup truck and then to the top of the attached goose neck trailer. Rodeo producer Walt Alsbaugh of Alamosa, Colo., saw Payne and his dogs working. Alsbaugh challenged Payne to “come up with an act” to perform at the Alsbaugh-produced Ponca City, Okla., rodeo in 1987. Payne obliged.
Payne got his PRCA card in 1988 and attended the NFR convention that December in Las Vegas, hoping to book some rodeos for the next year.
“A Mound City rodeo committeeman (Wes Coffel) stopped by my booth, watched my blurry black and white video, and said ‘we need you at the Linn County Fair Rodeo next August,’” Payne said. “Those rodeos that ‘took a chance’ on me some 34 years ago hold a special place in my heart.”
Today the One Arm Bandit & Company encompasses three generations of the John Payne family: Grandfather John, son Lynn, daughter Amanda, and grandson Patrick (17).
“We have three ‘rodeo rigs,’ so our act is often on the road is several states during the busy summer rodeo season,” John said.
Daughter Amanda and son Patrick were scheduled for Mound City Aug. 12-13 while John is in Steamboat Springs, Colo., Salt Lake City and Tremonton, Utah, during late July and early August and then on to Idaho rodeos.
However, an Idaho rodeo cancellation for the second week of August opened the Mound City dates on John’s schedule.
“I’ll leave my truck, trailer and horses in Utah, fly commercial back to Tulsa, and assist Amanda and Patrick at Coffeyville (Aug. 10-11) and Mound City (Aug. 12-13),” John Payne said. “It’s a rare occasion when we all get to perform together, so that will be special for our family. Besides, I owe the Mound City committee and your rodeo fans for encouraging my career 34 years ago when I started out.”
The 75th anniversary of the Linn County Fair Rodeo on Aug. 12-13 will be more special with three generations of the 15-time PRCA Specialty Act of The Year, the One Arm Bandit & Company, together in the arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.