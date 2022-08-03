MOUND CITY — Dirt will be flying at the Linn County fairgrounds Sunday, Aug 7.
The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. and draws a wide variety of participants, both local and regional pullers.
“The Linn County Fair has a great track for pulling, and it helps make this an exciting event to watch,” event chairman Brent Paddock said.
Drivers from several states away can be seen at this sanction pull which has been held at the fair for more than two decades.
Keeping the family tractor pulling tradition going alongside her father Brent and brother Tyler, Megan Paddock started pulling when she was 16 years old and has gained pulling experience traveling to events across the Midwest with her family. Most recently, she placed second in Limited Pro-Stock class at Marthasville, Mo.
“While I’ve been around pulling tractors and these events for most of my childhood, it’s really been in the past few years that my interest has grown and I wanted to be behind the wheel,” Megan Paddock said. “I’m looking forward to the Linn County Truck and Tractor Pull, we’ll see a lot of the same folks we see on the circuit, as well as local families.”
Pulling participants are from various backgrounds and all ages across the board from ages 16 and up. More and more young people are showing an interest in pulling. With that interest in mind, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) has started up a “Young Guns” group which has more than 25 members in its first year of pullers ages 16-26 who are gaining experience as track officials and drivers. Tyler Paddock is co-president of Young Guns.
While these trucks and tractors do move fast, pulling is not about speed, it’s about the power of the machine and skill of the driver. These machines hook on and haul close to 20 tons of weight from a standing stop up the 300-foot strip with ear-splitting engines roaring, smoke shooting in the air and dirt flying high.
Classes at the Linn County pull will include Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Pro Stock 4X4 Trucks and Pro Stock Tractors. Missouri State Tractor Pullers Association (MSTPA) also will be represented with classes of Pro Field Tractors, Light Modified Tractors and 3.0 Diesel Pickups.
Tickets for the truck and tractor pull are available from fair queen candidates or ticket outlets; check out www.linncountyfair.org for more information. Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12 years, kids 5 and under are free.
The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) was formed in 1982 and is the largest of three sanctioned national pulling associations, endorsing more than 70 sessions of pulling in over 50 cities from Texas to South Dakota.
