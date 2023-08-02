230802_ln_tractor_pull_01

Mike McCoy of Archie, Mo., competes in a previous year’s pro-stock 4x4 truck pull sanctioned by the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pullers Association at the Linn County fairgrounds.

 File photo

MOUND CITY — It’s the height of truck and tractor pulling season, and the event held at the Linn County fairgrounds is right in the mix of pulls being held all over the Midwest in late July and early August.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6.

