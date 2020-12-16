PARKER - A 42-year-old Parker man has been arrested in connection with his mother's death after authorities allege he used his pickup truck to intentionally strike her vehicle.
Preliminary reports indicate James R. Allen of Parker was driving his pickup between 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, when he struck a passenger car being driven by his 70-year-old mother, Charlotte Grimes of Garnett, on Keitel Road at Parker, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) news release. Investigators believe Allen turned his pickup around and intentionally struck the car Grimes was driving a second time, according to the KBI release.
Allen was reported to leave the scene on foot and later return to the area in a second vehicle, according to the KBI. By this time, Emergency Medical Services personnel had arrived and Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
Allen was transported by EMS to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the release. KBI agents arrested Allen for second-degree murder about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. He was booked into the Bourbon County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
The KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation. The Linn County Attorney's Office requested KBI assistance about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, and special agents responded to investigate, according to the release.
