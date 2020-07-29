MOUND CITY — The annual queen competition is one Linn County Fair tradition organizers wanted to maintain this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair queen contest has been part of Linn County fair activities for nearly 70 years, with the first queen crowned in 1952.
Previously, the contest had been tied to ticket sales for evening events with candidates receiving a percentage of the sales, but this year’s queen contest will look a little different. Evening events that typically draw large crowds have been canceled this year due to the virus.
For 2020, queen candidates (must be at least 14 years old) will submit an application and essay. Interviews at the beginning of the fair will be held to select the queen. Selection will be based on volunteer/community involvement, activities in both school and community, as well as an interview and essay.
The essay will focus on “What the Linn County Fair means to me.” The fair queen and her court will assist with fair activities during fair week, according to the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Facebook page.
For more updates, follow the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Facebook page or go online to www.linncountyfair.org.
