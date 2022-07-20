PAOLA — Miami County Emergency Management recently provided a truckload of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Youthfront to assist the organization at its camps in La Cygne and Edgerton this summer.
“We clean and sanitize over 50 buildings every single week at our two camps,” said Topher Philgreen, COO and executive vice president of Youthfront Camps. “We can really use this stuff!”
Miami County Emergency Management, an agency under the sheriff’s office, converted the old jail next to the courthouse in Paola into a storage facility to house an overflow of PPE that was being delivered by the truckload during the height of the pandemic.
Some of those supplies remain today as emergency management looks to distribute PPE where it is needed.
Recently, through a donation program, word was put out to local groups and nonprofits to come get it if you can use it, Philgreen said. He said Youthfront came and brought a box truck to pick up 10 pallets of various supplies.
“We’re glad to help and glad this can go to good use, keeping kids safe,” Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said, after helping load PPE onto the Youthfront truck.
Youthfront camps are continuing to operate at full capacity this summer, Philgreen said.
“We’re thankful for our partnership and good relationship with Miami County as we’ll host almost 5,000 kids at our camps this year,” Philgreen said.
For more information about PPE supplies, contact Whelan at the sheriff’s office (913) 294-3232. For more information about Youthfront camps go to www.youthfront.com.
