Two vehicles were trapped in downed power poles and lines on Jingo Road just south of 399th Street on Monday morning in Miami County when a strong storm cell packing damaging winds, hail and rain raced across the region.
The May 4 storm knocked out power to more than 900 customers in the Miami-Linn county area, according to Evergy’s power outage map. Capt. Matthew Kelly, with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, reported the snarled power lines on Jingo Road were on top of and underneath the two vehicles. But no injuries were reported to the occupants.
“They were removed to safety once Evergy was able to shut power off to the lines,” Kelly said in an email.
Crews continued to repair damage and restore power Tuesday, May 5. At 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Evergy listed 134 active outages affecting 1,414 customers were stretched from the Kansas City metro area to Garnett.
The biggest outages appeared to be in the Linn Valley-La Cygne area where more than 720 customers were without power, according to the map. The outages were called in about 10 a.m. Monday where power poles stretching for about a half mile were reported to be snapped in half just north of Linn Valley. Another strong concentration of power outages occurred between Hillsdale Lake and Spring Hill. Outages also were reported in or near Bucyrus, Paola, Louisburg, Fontana and other spots in the region.
Capt. Kelly reported the sheriff’s office received 13 calls for service related to weather between 9:01 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. Monday. The calls included property damage, checking on residents, removing debris to make roads passable, responding to weather-activated residential and commercial alarms, and traffic crashes.
Reports of structural damage in the northern part of the county, including a roof being blown off a house in the Bucyrus area, also were circulating.
“Hillsdale through Bucyrus received significant damage,” Kelly said. “The southern part of the county also experienced some high winds and up to at least marble-sized hail.”
