PAOLA — Motorists will want to use caution when traveling to work and other activities from Tuesday night through Thursday morning in Miami County and the surrounding area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of eastern Kansas and western Missouri from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, according to the advisory. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 30s.
Freezing drizzle could create slippery road conditions. These potentially hazardous driving conditions could affect commutes on Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to NWS.
Capt. Matt Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff's Office urged motorists to plan their routes and allow extra time.
"We are expected to get snow and ice which could make for dangerous conditions," Kelly said. "Let someone know of your route plan and let them know when you leave and arrive. This could sound a little extreme, but it's hardly extreme when it comes to your safety.
Kelly said motorists should also prepare their vehicles for the winter weather, and have blankets, extra clothes, food and water, miniature shovels, flashlights and other items in the event they are stranded for a period of time.
