MOUND CITY — Arts and crafts enthusiasts will want to point their vehicles toward the Linn County seat Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, for the annual Sugar Mound Arts & Crafts Festival.
The festival is expected to draw thousands of people to Mound City — known as the Arts & Crafts Capital of Kansas.
Founded in 1971, the festival occurs on the second full weekend in October each year. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Linn County Fairgrounds, located on Kansas Highway 7 just north of Little Sugar Creek in Mound City.
The festival has grown to more than 400 booths displaying all types of hand-crafted items, with exhibitors coming from several states to display their crafts and art work, according to the festival’s website, www.sugarmoundartscrafts.com.
The event is a fundraiser that allows for scholarships to be awarded to two Linn County high school seniors.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a parade will be held on Main Street, adding to the color of the opening festivities, according to the website.
Throughout the weekend, visitors come to shop for crafts and artwork as well as to sample the food booths.
Parking is available at Jayhawk-Linn High School, located at 14675 Kansas Highway 52; Mound City Grade School, located at 531 W. Locust St.; and at numerous stops on the bus route through town on Main Street, according to the festival’s website.
