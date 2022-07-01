PLEASANTON – One by one, Linn County firefighters took their turn walking up to the podium on the stage at Pleasanton High School and sharing memories of their fallen brother Joshua Haynes.
Their stories painted the picture of a man who was dedicated to his family and friends, as well as his fellow firefighters.
“He would drop everything he was doing no matter what it was to help someone in need,” Capt. Jeff Wisdom said.
Wisdom held up a fire department folder with a slogan on the front that says, “In this family, no one stands alone.”
“If you look around, you will see that is more true now than ever,” Wisdom said. “This is a tragedy for his family, friends, his fellow first responders and this community, but we will get through this. We will stand together, because no one stands alone.”
Haynes, 35, died Wednesday, June 22, from injuries sustained while fighting a blaze Monday, June 20, at Carpenter Chiropractic Health Center in Pleasanton. Investigators have determined that the fire was not set intentionally.
The community has rallied together in the face of tragedy, with hundreds of people attending the funeral service Wednesday, June 29, at Pleasanton High School.
The American flag outside the school was flying at half-staff, just like other flags throughout the state. Gov. Laura Kelly issued the executive order to honor Haynes.
“My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss,” Gov. Kelly said. “His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”
First responders from throughout the region also attended the funeral and subsequent burial with full honors at Pleasanton Cemetery. Raytown Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Bridges even took the stage to sing a few songs honoring Haynes.
By the end of the services, visitors who didn’t know Josh well learned a lot about the Pleasanton hero who loved country music, dirt track racing, fishing, dill pickles, smoking Black & Mild, making his friends and family members laugh, and taking care of his fellow firefighters.
Volunteer firefighter Melissa Shroyer said Haynes could make everyone laugh by breaking into song on the way to a call, but he also was very patient with new firefighters and enjoyed showing them the ropes.
“He loved the job, and he was damn good at it,” Shroyer said.
Fellow firefighter Zach Wills said Haynes cared deeply for his family, and he passed on that message to family members during the funeral.
“He loved you guys,” Wills said.
That love was returned during the funeral when Joshua’s sister Virginia read a letter from the family.
“Josh was a devoted, kind and patient dad who would have walked to the ends of the Earth for his children,” Virginia said. “This is not goodbye, this is until we meet again. You will forever be our hero.”
Haynes leaves behind four children: sons Blake and Easton, and daughters Joslyn and Makayla. Messages from the children were also read at the funeral.
Joslyn talked about a time she got a splinter in her foot and her dad spent a couple of hours working on it in his truck while they listened to Toby Keith’s “Red Solo Cup.”
Makayla remembers riding in the truck with her dad for hours while they listened to music. They would also dance together in the garage while listening to music and working on the race car.
Blake remembers a time his dad threw them all into the pool.
A letter from retiring Linn County fire chief Doug Barlet was also read during the funeral. Barlet, who has served the community for 36 years, recently turned over the position of fire chief and emergency management director to Randy Hegwald.
Barlet said he got to know the Haynes family well over the years, and he was proud to watch Joshua grow and become a volunteer firefighter himself.
“Josh was extremely dedicated to the fire district,” Barlet said. “I cannot begin to express the sadness I feel for the family. Josh’s death is a tragedy for us all.”
One special guest traveled all the way from Washington D.C. for the funeral. Chris Heisler of the Honor Flag program brought with him a flag that flew during the recovery efforts at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 attacks.
The flag has since journeyed to events on land, sea and even outer space honoring American heroes.
“The mission of this flag is to educate, honor and inspire,” Heisler said. “It’s a master key that enables stories about our beloved heroes to be shared with students from grade school to the most prestigious colleges and universities all over America, educating tomorrow’s leaders what it means to be a hero.”
Heisler said custom white gloves are used every time the flag is touched, and a pair of those gloves were given to the Haynes family.
Several first responders and community members from Miami County attended the services for Haynes, who was a 2005 graduate of Louisburg High School.
Osawatomie Fire Department members brought the department’s truck and positioned it so the ladder could be extended in order to display a large American flag over the road that the funeral procession took to get to Pleasanton Cemetery.
The burial service was with full honors, including the playing of taps, playing of “Amazing Grace” by bagpipes, folding of American flag that was given to family members, helicopter flyover, and ringing of the bell, symbolizing the end of service for Joshua Haynes, just like how a bell traditionally has been rung at the end of a fire call.
Near the end of the burial service, the voice of the Linn County dispatcher could be heard calling firefighter No. 9203. When there was no response, the dispatcher continued, with her voice breaking with emotion, to announce the end of the service of Joshua Haynes.
“We have it from here, brother,” she said.
