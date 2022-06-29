LOUISBURG — The moment Liberty Cunningham of Louisburg first saw Bethany Iles perform as a toddler with the Double Trouble Trick Riders, she knew she wanted to be a part of that world.
As a third-generation rodeo girl, following in the footsteps of her older sister Lakin and mother Kara, Liberty was no stranger to horses and arena events. But trick riding was something new and exciting, and the allure was too strong to ignore.
“The fast horses, the sparkles on the costumes and the excitement captivated me,” Liberty said. “It was all I wanted to do after that performance.”
Kara found a connection by reaching out to Jennifer Gatrel, who started performing as an equine entertainer when she was just 10 years old and has devoted her life to the art form. She has worked at Dixie Stampede and owned and operated a trick riding troupe.
Liberty was introduced to Jennifer’s daughter, Maddy Gatrel, and in a short span of six months, the two girls developed an entertaining and challenging specialty act with their horses.
That all began more than three years ago, and the girls, who are now both 11 years old, have since built a reputation as the Pegasus Riders.
Kara said the girls started slow, performing at just a few events, including the local American Royal. That changed last fall when a photo of Liberty doing a demonstration of Roman riding by standing on two horses went viral, and the Pegasus Riders started getting all kinds of requests for shows.
The girls have spent the past several months traveling the country and performing in places like Las Vegas, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. By the end of this year, they will have performed in more than 10 states since 2021.
“They’ve kind of shot up into stardom in our industry because of their support of each other,” Jennifer said.
Their hard work has paid off with multiple accolades.
Maddy was the 2019 International Liberty Horse Association Freestyle Youth Division Champion. Liberty was the 2021 Dusti Dickerson Trick Riding Competition Youth Division Champion. As a team, the girls won the 2021 3-C Arena Showcase and were the top-scoring trick riding act at the 2021 International Finals Rodeo Contract Act Showcase.
Many local residents have been unaware of Liberty’s growing fame in the trick riding world, including several of her friends and classmates as she heads into sixth grade at Louisburg Middle School.
That soon could change, though, as Liberty will be performing in front of a hometown crowd during the Louisburg Stampede Rodeo scheduled to take place Saturday, July 2, at Lewis-Young Park.
“I’m very excited as none of my friends have seen me perform, so I can finally show them what I can do, in person,” Liberty said.
The first-time event is a homecoming in more ways than one. It is being organized by Rodeo Gold Productions, which was founded last year by Louisburg High School graduates Jake and Colton McKellips. They operate the rodeo production company with help from their parents, Ronnie and Kelly McKellips.
Jake and Colton are high school saddle bronc and bull riding champions, and the Louisburg Stampede Rodeo is just one of several they have scheduled to take place this year, including Kansas events in Gardner, Eskridge, Burlington and Pleasanton, as well as Missouri events in Clinton, East Lynne and Adrian.
The Louisburg Stampede Rodeo is extra special though because it is bringing the rodeo experience to their hometown. The rodeo is official too, as it is sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Kelly said a temporary rodeo arena will be set up at the tractor pull site at Lewis-Young Park. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m., and admission is $12, with children age 7 and under free.
Attendees may want to come early because a mutton busting competition featuring children age 6 and under riding sheep will begin at 6:30 p.m.
After the hometown rodeo it will be back on the road for Liberty and Maddy as they take their Pegasus Riders show to BreyerFest in Kentucky and then Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.
Liberty doesn’t mind the travel though because she is following her dream.
“What I love most about trick riding and Roman riding is the adrenaline rush and building a strong relationship with my horses,” Liberty said. “As far as the travel, I love going to different places because it shows me the world better, and I get to see new things, all while doing what I love.”
