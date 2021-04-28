LOUISBURG – Fans of large garage sales and great music will not want to miss the 30th annual Louisburg Band Garage Sale.
The garage sale and silent auction will take place from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, under the big tent on the southwest lawn behind the LHS gym, 202 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg.
The sale kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the Louisburg High School Jazz Band. The Broadmoor Elementary School fifth grade band will perform at 6:30 p.m. The sale lasts from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The second day of the garage sale is slated for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Highlights include a performance by the Louisburg Middle School sixth grade band at 5:30 p.m., followed by the seventh grade band’s performance at 6 p.m.
The final day of the garage sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the combined LHS and eighth grade band performing at 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., a $1 bag sale that includes most items will begin.
The garage sale and silent auction is one of the band’s largest fundraisers throughout the year.
The LHS band will follow up the garage sale with a new mattress sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the LHS auxiliary gym.
