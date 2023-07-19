The following bios and photos were submitted by local 4-H seniors.
Megan Benne
Megan Benne is the daughter of Mark and Kathy Benne. She is an 11-year member of the Explorers 4-H Club. Megan is from Bucyrus and is a recent graduate of Louisburg High School.
During her years in 4-H, Megan's favorite projects were performing arts and clothing. Her favorite part of the fair was the Fashion Revue.
Megan's most rewarding 4-H experience was Club Days. Participating in Club Days allowed her to gain so much public speaking experience.
Megan plans on attending KU in the fall and majoring in history and minoring in dance.
Grace Kinaman
Grace Kinaman is the daughter of Brad and Glenda Kinaman. She is from Paola and is a member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club.
Grace will be attending MidAmerica Nazarene University this fall in pursuit of her bachelor of science in nursing degree. Her favorite hobby outside of school is baking, which is also her favorite 4-H project.
Her most rewarding 4-H experience is all the public speaking practice. She is a more confident, well-spoken, and professional public speaker because of 4-H.
There are many other skills 4-H has taught Grace that have led her to become a well-rounded and responsible individual.
Dana Mattison
Dana Mattison is the daughter of Ann and Chris Mattison. She is from Louisburg and is a member of the New Horizons 4-H Club.
Dana will be attending Kansas State University this fall and majoring in animal sciences and industry with plans of attending vet school.
Her favorite project was cattle. She loved the relationships that she built with her heifers throughout the years.
Peyton Sherron
Peyton Sherron is the daughter of Eric and Brandy Sherron. She lives in Spring Hill and is a member of the Spring Hill Rangers 4-H Club and Spring Hill FFA Chapter.
Peyton’s favorite part of 4-H is all of the relationships she has made and people she has met.
In the fall, Peyton plans to attend Kansas State University to major in animal science communications and marketing and get an equine science certificate.
