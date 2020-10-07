PAOLA — The Miami County Cancer Foundation spends thousands of dollars each year providing needed items for local community members fighting cancer.
One of those items is nutritional drinks, and city of Paola staff members recently stepped up to provide a helping hand in that department.
Knowing that the cancer foundation was in need of drinks such as Boost and Ensure, city of Paola employees challenged themselves to donate boxes of the nutritional beverages.
They even made a game of it, with employees from Paola City Hall, Paola Public Works and the Paola Police Department fighting to see who could donate the most beverages.
The police department ended up coming out on top, and several officers and other city employees were on hand Thursday, Oct. 1, to deliver the drinks to the cancer foundation’s Paola office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.