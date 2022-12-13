Zeppelin the dog is pictured with Aaron Stohs (kneeling) of Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg along with members of his staff and local resident Heather Reichart (far left), who found the dog and took him to the clinic. Staff discovered the dog was microchipped, and his owner is from California.
Even though it had been more than a year since Sandra O’Neill had last seen her beloved dog Zeppelin, she found herself thinking about her lost German shepherd mix on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 11, as she drove past the area near her rural California home where the dog was last seen.
“I miss you Zeppy, please come home,” Sandra said to herself. “Lord, bring him home to me.”
It didn’t take long for that prayer to be answered.
At about that same time, nearly 1,700 miles away, Heather Reichart and her family members were trying to decide what to do with a stray dog they had just found on their rural Miami County property south of Louisburg.
The dog was friendly and appeared happy and healthy, and Heather didn’t want to take it to the Louisburg Police Station or to a shelter or pound that would likely be overcrowded.
Instead, she called her friend at the Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg, who encouraged Heather to bring the animal to the clinic Monday morning so it could be checked for a microchip. Heather knew it was a long shot.
“I honestly didn’t have high hopes,” Heather said, adding that pets are often dumped off on their rural property.
But this was no ordinary stray dog. The staff at Wildcat Vet Clinic soon discovered that not only was the animal microchipped, but the information linked the dog with an owner in West Sacramento, Calif.
It was about 6:30 a.m. California time on Monday, Dec. 12, when Sandra got the call that her precious Zeppelin had been found in Kansas.
“I was floored,” Sandra said. “I was filled with shock and disbelief. I don’t know how he made it that far.”
The last time Sandra saw Zeppelin was Oct. 19, 2021, when the dog was taking his usual stroll to have lunch with a construction crew that was working nearby their home. When he never returned, Sandra spent months exhausting all search efforts, including making online posts and contacting local vet clinics.
Sandra said Zeppelin was very loyal, and he was quite fond of Sandra’s other dog and the two puppies they had together. She couldn’t believe that he would run away, which is why she thinks he may have been picked up by a trucker on the move.
Finally hearing that Zeppelin was safe was a dream come true, but it kicked off a new problem of figuring out how to get him home.
Sandra said that she and her husband are disabled, and they can’t afford to transport Zeppelin back to California.
That’s when volunteers with the Kansas City-based group called The Pet Connection got involved. Executive Director Melody Huff said the volunteers fell in love with Zeppelin’s story, and they started to map out a plan to drive the dog to California in shifts, with a number of volunteers taking turns along the way.
The Pet Connection has been collecting donations for gas and boarding costs for Zeppelin, and Melody said the Wildcat Vet Clinic even donated $500 to the cause.
They thought they had the trip planned all the way to Grand Junction, Colo., but one of the volunteers had to back out, and severe weather also tossed a wrench into the plans.
Melody said the group is now looking into the possibility of flying Zeppelin back to his California home. The hope is to get him there by Christmas, but nothing is guaranteed. Melody said the one thing she knows for sure is they will eventually get Zeppelin home to his family.
“Undoubtedly, we’ll get him there,” Melody said.
That’s music to the ears of Sandra, who said her entire family, including her children and grandchildren, can’t wait to see Zeppelin again.
Heather said she’s happy her family played a part in making the planned reunion happen, and she’s glad Zeppelin soon will back with his loving owners.
“It definitely pulls at your heartstrings,” Heather said.
