FONTANA — Susie Miller knows she has an addiction, but she just can’t help herself.
“I’m pretty much a nut when it comes to Christmas,” Susie said. “I love it.”
That passion for the holiday season is quickly evident to anyone who walks into Susie and Duaine Miller’s rural Miami County home near Fontana.
Santa Claus figurines, many of which are homemade, line shelves along the walls.
Ornate Christmas decorations turn the dining room and kitchen into holiday spectacles.
But her pride and joy is an 18-foot-long Christmas village that sits atop two 9-foot tables set up in the living room.
It all started 30 years ago, shortly after they moved into their home, when Susie purchased a Department 56 church decoration at a garage sale. She soon learned that Department 56 makes all kinds of different Christmas village pieces, and she started collecting a few each year.
Many of them were found at a shop in Branson, Mo., where Susie and Duaine like to take their vacations.
The village originally was set up on a stand in their dining room, but it eventually grew to require a 9-foot table and then two 9-foot tables put together.
The display can be overwhelming to look at upon first glance, but Susie is happy to describe how she has it organized. There’s the city area with a hardware store, Starbucks, bakery, bus depot, florist, butcher shop, town hall, gift shop, bike shop, pizza place and, of course, a beauty salon. Susie worked 50 years at a beauty salon in Osawatomie, so she had to get Marvel’s Beauty Salon from Department 56.
Then there’s the entertainment area with a bowling alley, casino, drive-in movie theater with working picture screen and Dick Clark’s American Bandstand that actually plays music.
In the residential area there’s a Christmas house, peppermint house, farm house, barn, church, school and more. There’s even a ski slope and a Christmas tree farm.
Susie said her family has fallen in love with the village, especially her grandchildren, and they can’t wait to see it every year.
Susie admits she, too, loves to watch it come together each year, even though it takes a few hours to set up. She does realize, though, that she has probably about reached her limit of village pieces.
“I’ve run out of room,” she said.
